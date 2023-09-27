BANC OF AMERICA SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED

Interim Financial Disclosures Statements (unaudited)

for the period ended 30 June 2023

Banc of America Securities Asia Limited

Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 June 2023

___________________________________________________________________________________________

The reports and statements set out below comprise the unaudited interim financial statements :

Contents

Page(s)

Condensed statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

1

Condensed statement of financial position (unaudited)

2

Condensed statement of changes in equity (unaudited)

3

Condensed statement of cash flows (unaudited)

4

Notes to the interim financial statements (unaudited)

5

- 12

Supplementary financial information (unaudited)

13

- 30

Banc of America Securities Asia Limited

Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 June 2023

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Note

JUN 30, 2023

JUN 30, 2022

US$'000

US$'000

Interest income

18

61

274

Interest expense

(60,591)

(3,127)

Net interest expense

3

(60,530)

(2,853)

Fee and commission expense

4

(49)

(50)

Net trading income

5

93,608

8,370

Other operating income

6,18

16,203

8,176

Operating income

49,232

13,643

Operating expenses

7

(3,908)

(2,040)

Staff cost

8

(3,004)

(1,169)

Profit before taxation

42,320

10,434

Tax expense

9

(9,459)

(1,722)

Profit for the period

32,861

8,712

Total comprehensive profit for the period ended 30th June

32,861

8,712

Attributable to

Equity holders

32,861

8,712

1

Banc of America Securities Asia Limited

Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 June 2023

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Note

JUN 30, 2023

DEC 31, 2022

Cross

US$'000

US$'000

references to

definition of

capital

components in

supplementary

financial

information

Assets

Cash and balances with banks

11

146,833

146,550

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

12

2,860,315

2,930,969

Derivative financial instruments

13,17

309,322

285,271

Amount due from parent

17

4,081

1,576

Amount due from fellow subsidiaries

17

1,475

1,744

Deferred income tax assets

10

285

254

(4)

Other assets

1,133

1,282

Total assets

3,323,444

3,367,646

Liabilities

Deposits and balances from banks

2,391,745

2,486,765

Derivative financial instruments

13,17

145,221

256,897

Amount due to parent

17

154,706

16,359

Amount due to fellow subsidiaries

17

2,224

29,780

Current income tax liabilities

14,973

4,470

Other liabilities

15

9,620

1,281

Total liabilities

2,718,489

2,795,552

Equity

Share capital

491,442

491,442

(1)

Retained earnings

107,046

74,185

(2)

Other reserves

16

6,467

6,467

(3)

Total equity

604,955

572,094

Total equity and liabilities

3,323,444

3,367,646

2

Banc of America Securities Asia Limited

Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 June 2023

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Beginning balance at 1 January 2022

Total comprehensive profit for the period

Ending balance at 30 June 2022

Beginning balance at 1 January 2023

Total comprehensive profit for the period

Ending balance at 30 June 2023

Share capital

Retained

Other reserves

Total

earnings

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

491,442

47,554

6,467

545,463

-

8,712

-

8,712

491,442

56,266

6,467

554,175

491,442

74,185

6,467

572,094

-

32,861

-

32,861

491,442

107,046

6,467

604,955

3

