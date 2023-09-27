Bank of America Corporation is a banking group organized around 5 areas of activity: - commercial banking (57.5% of Net Interest Income); - business and investment banking (19.6%); - wealth management and asset management (13.1%); - market banking (9.3%); - other (0.5%). At the end of 2021, the group managed USD 2,064.4 billion in current deposits and USD 966.7 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks