BANC OF AMERICA SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED
Interim Financial Disclosures Statements (unaudited)
for the period ended 30 June 2023
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 June 2023
___________________________________________________________________________________________
The reports and statements set out below comprise the unaudited interim financial statements :
Contents
Page(s)
Condensed statement of financial position (unaudited)
2
Condensed statement of cash flows (unaudited)
4
Notes to the interim financial statements (unaudited)
5
- 12
Supplementary financial information (unaudited)
13
- 30
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 June 2023
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
Note
JUN 30, 2023
JUN 30, 2022
US$'000
US$'000
Interest income
18
61
274
Interest expense
(60,591)
(3,127)
Net interest expense
3
(60,530)
(2,853)
Fee and commission expense
4
(49)
(50)
Net trading income
5
93,608
8,370
Other operating income
6,18
16,203
8,176
Operating income
49,232
13,643
Operating expenses
7
(3,908)
(2,040)
Staff cost
8
(3,004)
(1,169)
Profit before taxation
42,320
10,434
Tax expense
9
(9,459)
(1,722)
Profit for the period
32,861
8,712
Total comprehensive profit for the period ended 30th June
32,861
8,712
Attributable to
Equity holders
32,861
8,712
1
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 June 2023
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
Note
JUN 30, 2023
DEC 31, 2022
Cross
US$'000
US$'000
references to
definition of
capital
components in
supplementary
financial
information
Assets
Cash and balances with banks
11
146,833
146,550
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
12
2,860,315
2,930,969
Derivative financial instruments
13,17
309,322
285,271
Amount due from parent
17
4,081
1,576
Amount due from fellow subsidiaries
17
1,475
1,744
Deferred income tax assets
10
285
254
(4)
Other assets
1,133
1,282
Total assets
3,323,444
3,367,646
Liabilities
Deposits and balances from banks
2,391,745
2,486,765
Derivative financial instruments
13,17
145,221
256,897
Amount due to parent
17
154,706
16,359
Amount due to fellow subsidiaries
17
2,224
29,780
Current income tax liabilities
14,973
4,470
Other liabilities
15
9,620
1,281
Total liabilities
2,718,489
2,795,552
Equity
Share capital
491,442
491,442
(1)
Retained earnings
107,046
74,185
(2)
Other reserves
16
6,467
6,467
(3)
Total equity
604,955
572,094
Total equity and liabilities
3,323,444
3,367,646
2
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 June 2023
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Beginning balance at 1 January 2022
Total comprehensive profit for the period
Ending balance at 30 June 2022
Beginning balance at 1 January 2023
Total comprehensive profit for the period
Ending balance at 30 June 2023
Share capital
Retained
Other reserves
Total
earnings
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
491,442
47,554
6,467
545,463
-
8,712
-
8,712
491,442
56,266
6,467
554,175
491,442
74,185
6,467
572,094
-
32,861
-
32,861
491,442
107,046
6,467
604,955
3
