BofA Securities, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Notes to the Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

June 30, 2023

1. Organization

Description of Business

BofA Securities, Inc. (BofAS), together with its subsidiaries (the "Company"), acts as a broker (i.e., agent) for corporate, institutional, government, and other clients and as a dealer (i.e., principal) in the purchase and sale of corporate debt and equity securities, United States (U.S.) Government securities, and U.S. Government agency obligations. The Company also acts as a broker and/or a dealer in the purchase and sale of money market instruments, high yield bonds, municipal securities, financial futures contracts and options, cleared swaps and other financial instruments, including collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs). The Company has memberships and/or third-party clearing relationships with all major commodity and financial futures exchanges and clearing associations in the U.S. and also carries positions reflecting trades executed on exchanges outside of the U.S. through affiliates and/or third-party clearing brokers. As an investment banking entity, the Company provides corporate, institutional, and government clients with a wide variety of financial services, including underwriting the sale of securities to the public, structured and derivative financing, private placements, mortgage and lease financing, and financial advisory services, including advice on mergers and acquisitions. The Company is registered as a broker-dealer and investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and other exchanges. The Company is also registered as a futures commission merchant with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as a swap firm with the National Futures Association (NFA), and is a member firm of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) and various futures exchanges. Certain products and services may be provided through affiliates.

The Company also provides securities clearing services for its own account and for unaffiliated broker-dealers through its Financing and Clearing Division and through its guaranteed subsidiary, Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. (MLPCC). MLPCC is registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC and a member firm of FINRA and SIPC. MLPCC is also registered as a futures commission merchant with the CFTC and is a member of the NFA. MLPCC provides prime brokerage services such as margin lending, securities financing, and clearing and settlement to clearing broker-dealers, introducing broker-dealers, and other professional trading entities on a fully disclosed basis.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BofA Securities Prime, Inc. (BofAS Prime) is registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC and is a member firm of FINRA and SIPC. BofAS Prime facilitates prime brokerage arranged financing transactions with certain affiliates.

The Company is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("Bank of America" or the "Parent"). The Company's direct parent is NB Holdings Corporation (NB Holdings), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America.

In June 2023, the Boards of Directors of BofAS and MLPCC approved a merger of these two broker-dealers. This merger supports Bank of America's legal entity strategy to simplify operations by eliminating legal entities. In addition, the merger will allow both Institutional and Prime businesses and clients to operate in the same legal entity, providing additional platform enhancement and improved client experience opportunities. Refer to Note 15 - Subsequent Events.

2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Principles of Consolidation and Basis of Presentation

The Consolidated Balance Sheet is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The Consolidated Balance Sheet is presented in U.S. dollars. The Consolidated Balance Sheet include the accounts of the Company and its majority-owned subsidiaries and those variable interest entities (VIEs) where the Company is the primary beneficiary. Intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated. Assets held in an agency or fiduciary capacity are not included in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

The preparation of the Consolidated Balance Sheet in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect reported amounts and disclosures. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates and assumptions.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company defines cash equivalents as short-term, highly liquid securities, and interest-earning deposits with maturities, when purchased, of 90 days or less, that are not used for trading purposes.

Cash and Securities Segregated for Regulatory Purposes or Deposited with Clearing Organizations

The Company maintains relationships with clients and therefore is obligated by rules mandated by its primary regulators, including the SEC and the CFTC, to segregate or set aside cash and/or qualified securities to satisfy these regulations in order to protect customer assets. In addition, the Company is a member of various clearing organizations and exchanges at which it maintains cash and/or securities required for the conduct of its day-to-day clearance activities. At June 30, 2023, the Company had $7.7 billion of cash and securities at clearing organizations.

Included in Cash and securities segregated for regulatory purposes or deposited with clearing organizations at June 30, 2023 was $28.0 billion of cash and securities that had been segregated as required by CFTC regulations. This includes $8.3 billion of cash that is restricted cash by the Company. Also included in Cash and securities segregated for regulatory purposes or deposited with