BofA Securities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(SEC ID No. 8-69787)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
BofA Securities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Table of Contents (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
Page(s)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
1 - 2
Notes to the Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
3 - 25
BofA Securities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(Dollars in millions)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,424
Cash and securities segregated for regulatory purposes or deposited with clearing organizations
40,495
Securities financing transactions
Receivables under resale agreements (includes $88,556 measured at fair value in accordance with the fair value option
election)
135,620
Receivables under securities borrowed transactions (includes $21,173 measured at fair value in accordance with the fair value
option election)
111,554
247,174
Trading assets, at fair value (includes securities pledged as collateral that can be sold or repledged of $28,823)
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
68,984
Equities and convertible debentures
17,880
Corporate debt and preferred stock
6,970
Municipals, money markets and other
3,337
Mortgages, mortgage-backed and asset-backed
3,143
Derivative contracts
872
Non-U.S. governments and agencies
439
101,625
Securities received as collateral, at fair value
9,549
Other receivables
Customers
18,553
Brokers and dealers
16,536
Interest and other
3,708
38,797
Goodwill
2,940
Other assets
375
Total Assets
$
442,379
Assets of Consolidated VIEs Included in Total Assets Above (isolated to settle the liabilities of the VIEs)
Trading assets, at fair value
$
348
Total Assets of Consolidated VIEs
$
348
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Consolidated Balance Sheet.
1
BofA Securities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(Dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts)
LIABILITIES
Securities financing transactions
Payables under repurchase agreements (includes $155,998 measured at fair value in accordance with the fair value option
election)
$
178,808
Payables under securities loaned transactions
52,210
231,018
Trading liabilities, at fair value
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
14,717
Equities and convertible debentures
16,429
Corporate debt and preferred stock
4,253
Derivative contracts
2,666
Mortgages, mortgage-backed, and asset-backed
239
38,304
Obligation to return securities received as collateral, at fair value
9,549
Other payables
Customers
72,422
Brokers and dealers
23,838
Compensation and benefits
399
Interest and other (includes $355 measured at fair value in accordance with the fair value option election)
4,323
Commercial paper
10,736
Loans due to affiliates
9,311
121,029
Commitments, contingencies and guarantees (See Note 11)
Subordinated borrowings
12,150
Total Liabilities
412,050
STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1 per share; 1,000 shares authorized; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding
-
Preferred Stock, par value $1 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; 100 shares issued and outstanding:
Preferred Shares Series A, par value $1 per share, liquidation preference of $58.6 million; 17.07 shares issued and
outstanding
1,000
Preferred Shares Series B, par value $1 per share, liquidation preference of $58.6 million; 82.93 shares issued and
outstanding
4,858
Paid-in capital
15,098
Retained earnings
9,373
Total Stockholder's Equity
30,329
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$
442,379
Liabilities of Consolidated VIEs Included in Total Liabilities Above
Interest and other
$
208
Total Liabilities of Consolidated VIEs
$
208
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Consolidated Balance Sheet.
2
BofA Securities, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
1. Organization
Description of Business
BofA Securities, Inc. (BofAS), together with its subsidiaries (the "Company"), acts as a broker (i.e., agent) for corporate, institutional, government, and other clients and as a dealer (i.e., principal) in the purchase and sale of corporate debt and equity securities, United States (U.S.) Government securities, and U.S. Government agency obligations. The Company also acts as a broker and/or a dealer in the purchase and sale of money market instruments, high yield bonds, municipal securities, financial futures contracts and options, cleared swaps and other financial instruments, including collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs). The Company has memberships and/or third-party clearing relationships with all major commodity and financial futures exchanges and clearing associations in the U.S. and also carries positions reflecting trades executed on exchanges outside of the U.S. through affiliates and/or third-party clearing brokers. As an investment banking entity, the Company provides corporate, institutional, and government clients with a wide variety of financial services, including underwriting the sale of securities to the public, structured and derivative financing, private placements, mortgage and lease financing, and financial advisory services, including advice on mergers and acquisitions. The Company is registered as a broker-dealer and investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and other exchanges. The Company is also registered as a futures commission merchant with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as a swap firm with the National Futures Association (NFA), and is a member firm of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) and various futures exchanges. Certain products and services may be provided through affiliates.
The Company also provides securities clearing services for its own account and for unaffiliated broker-dealers through its Financing and Clearing Division and through its guaranteed subsidiary, Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. (MLPCC). MLPCC is registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC and a member firm of FINRA and SIPC. MLPCC is also registered as a futures commission merchant with the CFTC and is a member of the NFA. MLPCC provides prime brokerage services such as margin lending, securities financing, and clearing and settlement to clearing broker-dealers, introducing broker-dealers, and other professional trading entities on a fully disclosed basis.
The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BofA Securities Prime, Inc. (BofAS Prime) is registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC and is a member firm of FINRA and SIPC. BofAS Prime facilitates prime brokerage arranged financing transactions with certain affiliates.
The Company is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("Bank of America" or the "Parent"). The Company's direct parent is NB Holdings Corporation (NB Holdings), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America.
In June 2023, the Boards of Directors of BofAS and MLPCC approved a merger of these two broker-dealers. This merger supports Bank of America's legal entity strategy to simplify operations by eliminating legal entities. In addition, the merger will allow both Institutional and Prime businesses and clients to operate in the same legal entity, providing additional platform enhancement and improved client experience opportunities. Refer to Note 15 - Subsequent Events.
2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
Principles of Consolidation and Basis of Presentation
The Consolidated Balance Sheet is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The Consolidated Balance Sheet is presented in U.S. dollars. The Consolidated Balance Sheet include the accounts of the Company and its majority-owned subsidiaries and those variable interest entities (VIEs) where the Company is the primary beneficiary. Intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated. Assets held in an agency or fiduciary capacity are not included in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.
The preparation of the Consolidated Balance Sheet in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect reported amounts and disclosures. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates and assumptions.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
The Company defines cash equivalents as short-term, highly liquid securities, and interest-earning deposits with maturities, when purchased, of 90 days or less, that are not used for trading purposes.
Cash and Securities Segregated for Regulatory Purposes or Deposited with Clearing Organizations
The Company maintains relationships with clients and therefore is obligated by rules mandated by its primary regulators, including the SEC and the CFTC, to segregate or set aside cash and/or qualified securities to satisfy these regulations in order to protect customer assets. In addition, the Company is a member of various clearing organizations and exchanges at which it maintains cash and/or securities required for the conduct of its day-to-day clearance activities. At June 30, 2023, the Company had $7.7 billion of cash and securities at clearing organizations.
Included in Cash and securities segregated for regulatory purposes or deposited with clearing organizations at June 30, 2023 was $28.0 billion of cash and securities that had been segregated as required by CFTC regulations. This includes $8.3 billion of cash that is restricted cash by the Company. Also included in Cash and securities segregated for regulatory purposes or deposited with
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of America Corporation published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 13:49:04 UTC.