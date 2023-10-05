This document contains certain Pillar 3 disclosures for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 of ML UK Capital Holdings Limited ("MLUKCH"), its sole operating subsidiary Merrill Lynch International ("MLI" or "the Company") and its other non-operating subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "the MLUKCH Group").
MLUKCH's ultimate parent company is Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or "the Enterprise") and it acts predominantly as the holding company for MLI. In accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation ("CRR") MLUKCH complies with the Pillar 3 requirements on a consolidated basis.
The information contained herein predominantly relates to MLI as the sole operating subsidiary of MLUKCH. For further information on MLI's risk management objectives and policies, liquidity and asset encumbrance, please refer to the MLUKCH Group annual Pillar 3 disclosure for the year ended 31 December 2022 on BAC's corporate website:
http://investor.bankofamerica.com
The MLUKCH Group is supervised on a consolidated basis in the UK by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The principal activity of MLUKCH is to act as a holding company for MLI. MLUKCH also acts as a holding company for a small number of non-operating subsidiaries.
MLUKCH is not itself a risk taking entity and the risk is booked in its operating subsidiary MLI, where the business is managed.
MLI is a wholly owned subsidiary of MLUKCH. MLI's ultimate parent is BAC. MLI is BAC's largest operating subsidiary outside of the US and serves the core financial needs of global corporations and institutional investors.
MLI's head office is in the United Kingdom with branches in Dubai and Qatar along with a representative office in Zurich. MLI is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and PRA.
As at 30 June 2023, MLI was rated by Fitch Ratings Inc. ("Fitch") (AA / F1+) and Standard & Poor's ("S&P") (A+ / A-1).
Other entities, although consolidated into the Group, are not separately disclosed in this document on the grounds of materiality.
1
The Basel Capital Accords provide a series of international standards for bank regulation commonly known as Basel I, Basel II and, most recently, Basel III. Basel III was implemented in the European Union ("EU") via the Capital Requirements Directive ("CRD") and the Capital Requirements Regulation ("CRR").
This legislation consists of three pillars. Pillar 1 is defined as 'Minimum Capital Requirement,' Pillar 2 'Supervisory Review Process,' and Pillar 3 'Market Discipline.' The aim of Pillar 3 is to encourage market discipline by allowing market participants to access key pieces of information regarding the capital adequacy of institutions through a prescribed set of disclosure requirements.
MLI and MLUKCH disclosures have been designed to meet the current laws, rules and regulations, of which this is primarily made up of the PRA Rulebook, however any reference to an EU regulation, including to Binding Technical Standards and Guidelines, is a reference to the U.K. on-shored version of that regulation, unless otherwise stated.
The information contained in these Pillar 3 disclosures has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Part Eight of the CRR.
It therefore does not constitute any form of financial statement of MLUKCH or its subsidiaries, or of the wider Enterprise, and as such, is not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") or Financial Reporting Standard 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework' ("FRS 101"). Therefore the information contained in these disclosures may not be directly comparable with the Annual Report and Financial Statements, and the disclosure is not required to be audited by external auditors.
In addition, the report does not constitute any form of contemporary or forward looking record or opinion on the Group, the Company or the Enterprise. Although the Pillar 3 disclosure is intended to provide transparent information on a common basis, the information contained in this document may not be directly comparable with the information provided by other banks. Any financial information included herein is unaudited.
The basis of consolidation used for the MLUKCH Group for prudential purposes is the same as the consolidation used for accounting purposes. Figures for the Group are presented on a consolidated basis. Figures for MLI are presented on a solo basis.
This Pillar 3 disclosure is published on BAC's corporate website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com.
In accordance with CRR Article 431(3), MLUKCH and MLI have adopted a formal policy to comply with the disclosure requirements included in Part Eight. The ML UK Capital Holdings Ltd and Merrill Lynch International Pillar 3 Disclosure Policy sets out the framework for assessing the appropriateness of disclosures, including the risk profile and the disclosures' verification and frequency.
Senior Management Attestation
"I attest that the disclosures provided in the ML UK Capital Holdings Limited - Including Merrill Lynch International Pillar 3 Disclosure for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the internal control processes detailed in the ML UK Capital Holdings Ltd and Merrill Lynch International Pillar 3 Disclosure Policy, which has been approved at the management body level as amended for non-material changes."
The ML UK Capital Holdings Limited - Including Merrill Lynch International Pillar 3 Disclosures have been attested by:
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited Member of the Board
Charles Peters
2
The below tables show a summary of MLI and MLUKCH Group's key capital, leverage and liquidity metrics as at 30 June 2023.
MLI
(USD in millions)
Q2 2023
Q4 2022
Q2 2022
Available own funds (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
33,624
33,521
33,397
2
Tier 1 capital
33,624
33,521
33,397
3
Total capital
33,624
33,521
33,397
Risk-weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk-weighted exposure amount
141,371
144,624
149,997
Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
23.78%
23.18%
22.26%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
23.78%
23.18%
22.26%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
23.78%
23.18%
22.26%
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a
percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
UK 7a
Additional CET1 SREP requirements (%)
1.83%
1.83%
1.83%
UK 7b
Additional AT1 SREP requirements (%)
0.61%
0.61%
0.61%
UK 7c
Additional T2 SREP requirements (%)
0.81%
0.81%
0.81%
UK 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
Combined buffer requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
UK 8a
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
identified at the level of a Member State (%)
9
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)
0.37%
0.22%
0.05%
UK 9a
Systemic risk buffer (%)
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
10
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
UK 10a
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
2.87%
2.72%
2.55%
UK 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
14.12%
13.97%
13.79%
12
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements
12.53%
11.93%
11.01%
(%)
Leverage ratio
13
Total exposure measure excluding claims on central banks
378,075
370,917
366,740
14
Leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)
8.89%
9.04%
9.11%
Additional leverage ratio disclosure requirements
14a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model leverage ratio excluding claims on
8.89%
central banks (%)
14b
Leverage ratio including claims on central banks (%)
8.89%
14c
Average leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)
9.00%
14d
Average leverage ratio including claims on central banks (%)
9.00%
3
14e
Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (%)
0.13%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -average)
32,339
31,451
30,873
UK 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
48,458
48,705
47,073
UK
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
33,644
34,496
33,604
16b
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
14,814
14,397
13,657
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
220.62%
220.91%
227.58%
Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Total available stable funding
67,028
67,396
19
Total required stable funding
61,156
60,450
20
NSFR ratio (%)
109.90%
111.68%
MLUKCH Group
(USD in millions)
Q2 2023
Q4 2022
Q2 2022
Available own funds (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
33,699
33,595
33,444
2
Tier 1 capital
33,699
33,595
33,444
3
Total capital
33,699
33,595
33,444
Risk-weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk-weighted exposure amount
141,611
143,228
149,452
Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
23.80%
23.46%
22.38%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
23.80%
23.46%
22.38%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
23.80%
23.46%
22.38%
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a
percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
UK 7a
Additional CET1 SREP requirements (%)
1.83%
1.83%
1.83%
UK 7b
Additional AT1 SREP requirements (%)
0.61%
0.61%
0.61%
UK 7c
Additional T2 SREP requirements (%)
0.81%
0.81%
0.81%
UK 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
Combined buffer requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
UK 8a
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
identified at the level of a Member State (%)
9
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)
0.37%
0.22%
0.05%
UK 9a
Systemic risk buffer (%)
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
10
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
UK 10a
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
2.87%
2.72%
2.55%
UK 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
14.12%
13.97%
13.80%
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of America Corporation published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 16:15:22 UTC.