This document contains certain Pillar 3 disclosures for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 of ML UK Capital Holdings Limited ("MLUKCH"), its sole operating subsidiary Merrill Lynch International ("MLI" or "the Company") and its other non-operating subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "the MLUKCH Group").

MLUKCH's ultimate parent company is Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or "the Enterprise") and it acts predominantly as the holding company for MLI. In accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation ("CRR") MLUKCH complies with the Pillar 3 requirements on a consolidated basis.

The information contained herein predominantly relates to MLI as the sole operating subsidiary of MLUKCH. For further information on MLI's risk management objectives and policies, liquidity and asset encumbrance, please refer to the MLUKCH Group annual Pillar 3 disclosure for the year ended 31 December 2022 on BAC's corporate website:

http://investor.bankofamerica.com

The MLUKCH Group is supervised on a consolidated basis in the UK by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The principal activity of MLUKCH is to act as a holding company for MLI. MLUKCH also acts as a holding company for a small number of non-operating subsidiaries.

MLUKCH is not itself a risk taking entity and the risk is booked in its operating subsidiary MLI, where the business is managed.

MLI is a wholly owned subsidiary of MLUKCH. MLI's ultimate parent is BAC. MLI is BAC's largest operating subsidiary outside of the US and serves the core financial needs of global corporations and institutional investors.

MLI's head office is in the United Kingdom with branches in Dubai and Qatar along with a representative office in Zurich. MLI is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and PRA.

As at 30 June 2023, MLI was rated by Fitch Ratings Inc. ("Fitch") (AA / F1+) and Standard & Poor's ("S&P") (A+ / A-1).

Other entities, although consolidated into the Group, are not separately disclosed in this document on the grounds of materiality.

1