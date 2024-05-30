As of March 31, 2024, the LMR w as 160.06%, decreased by 1022.29% when compared to December 31, 2023. This is mainly driven by decrease in average qualifying liabilities and decrease in average qualifying assets during the quarter.

BANC OF AMERICA SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED (Unaudited information)

Item Leverage ratio Leverage ratio framework framework US$'000 US$'000 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2023 Exposures arising from SFTs 12 Gross SFT assets (w ith no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale - - accounting transactions 13 Less: Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT - - assets 14 CCR exposure for SFT assets - - 15 Agent transaction exposures - - 16 Total exposures arising fromSFTs - - Other off-balance sheet exposures 17 Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount - - 18 Less: Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts - - 19 Off-balance sheet items - - Capital and total exposures 20 Tier 1 capital 7 5 ,796 7 5 ,252 20a Total exposures before adjustments for specific and collective provisions 8 2 ,871 8 3 ,904 20b Adjustments for specific and collective provisions - - 21 Total exposures after adjustments for specific and collective provisions 8 2 ,871 8 3 ,904 Leverage ratio 22 Leverage ratio 91.46% 89.69%

4. Statement of Compliance

Upon consultation w ith the HKMA under section 16(2)(a) of the Banking (Disclosure) Rules ("BDR"), BASAL had sought consent fromthe HKMA to continue uploading the required financial disclosure information to the w ebsite of its ultimate parent entity, Bank of America Corporation.

It is not practicable for BASAL to disclose under section 16(FE)(1)(b) of the BDR the full terms and conditions of all of its relevant regulatory capital instruments on its internet w ebsite, since BASAL does not currently maintain its own internet w ebsite. This is the reason that led BASAL to seek the aforementioned consent formHKMA.

Herein included below is the direct link to Bank of America Corporation's internet w ebsite, whereby the full terms and conditions of all of BASAL's relevant regulatory capital instruments and financial disclosure information can be accessed.

https://investor.bankofamerica.com/regulatory-and-other-filings/subsidiary-and-country-disclosures

This information is also the closest available alternative to the information w hich have been the subject of the required disclosures.

