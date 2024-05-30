Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
RegulatoryDisclosure Statement
For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2024
Contents
Pages
1.
Key Prudential Ratios
1
2.
Overview of Risk Weighted Assets
2 - 3
3.
Leverage Ratio
3 - 4
4.
Statement of Compliance
4
BANC OF AMERICA SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED (Unaudited information)
1. Key Prudential Ratios:
The follow ing table provides an overview of the Bank's key prudential ratios.
as at 31
as at 31
as at 30
as at 30
as at 31
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Sep 2023
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Regulatorycapital (amount US$'000)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
75,796
75,252
614,420
602,828
587,613
2
Tier 1
75,796
75,252
614,420
602,828
587,613
3
Total capital
75,796
75,252
614,420
602,828
587,613
RWA (amount US$'000)
4
Total RWA
104,285
110,245
1,002,143
941,973
785,955
Risk-based regulatory capital ratios (as a percentage of RWA)
5
CET1 ratio (%)
72.68
68.26
61.31
64.00
74.76
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
72.68
68.26
61.31
64.00
74.76
7
Total capital ratio (%)
72.68
68.26
61.31
64.00
74.76
Additional CET1 buffer requirements (as a percentage of RWA)
8
Capital conservation buffer requirement (%)
2.50
2.50
2.50
2.50
2.50
9
Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (%)
-
1.85
1.97
1.00
0.99
Higher loss absorbency requirements (%)
10
(applicable only to G-SIBs or D-SIBs)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
11
Total AI-specific CET1 buffer requirements (%)
2.50
4.35
4.47
3.50
3.49
CET1 available after meeting the AI's minimum
12
capital requirements (%)
62.18
55.91
48.84
51.49
63.27
Basel III leverage ratio
Total leverage ratio (LR) exposure measure
13
(amount USD'000)
82,871
83,904
2,639,299
3,165,050
3,361,222
14
LR (%)
91.46
89.69
23.28
19.05
17.48
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LC / Liquidity Maintenance Ratio (LMR)
Applicable to category 1 institution only:
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
16
Total net cash outflows
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
17
LCR (%)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Applicable to category 2 institution only:
17a
LMR (%)
160.06
1,182.35
15,459.90
40,196.28
67,615.68
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) / Core Funding Ratio (CFR)
Applicable to category 1 institution only:
18
Total available stable funding
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
19
Total required stable funding
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
20
NSFR (%)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Applicable to category 2A institution only:
20a
CFR (%)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
As of March 31, 2024, the LMR w as 160.06%, decreased by 1022.29% when compared to December 31, 2023. This is mainly driven by decrease in average qualifying liabilities and decrease in average qualifying assets during the quarter.
- 1 -
BANC OF AMERICA SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED (Unaudited information)
The above key regulatory ratios were calculated in accordance with the following Rules, where relevant, issued by the HKMA.
- Banking (Capital) Rules ("BCR")
- Leverage Ratio Framew ork
- Banking (Liquidity) Rules ("BLR")
2. Overview of Risk Weighted Assets
The follow ing table sets out the Banks's risk-w eighted assets ("RWA") and the corresponding minimum capital requirements by risk types.
Minimum
RWA
capital
requirements
US$'000
US$'000
As at
As at
As at
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
31 Mar 2024
1
Credit risk for non-securitization exposures
16,523
18,973
1,322
2
Of w hich STC approach
16,523
18,973
1,322
2a
Of w hich BSC approach
-
-
-
3
Of w hich foundation IRB approach
-
-
-
4
Of w hich supervisory slotting criteria approach
-
-
-
5
Of w hich advanced IRB approach
-
-
-
6
Counterparty default risk and default fund contributions
-
-
-
7
Of w hich SA-CCR approach
-
-
-
7a
Of w hich CEM
-
-
-
8
Of w hich IMM(CCR) approach
-
-
-
9
Of w hich other
-
-
-
10
CVA Risk
-
-
-
11
Equity positions in banking book under the simple risk- w eight method and internal models method
-
-
-
12
Collective investment scheme ("CIS") exposures - LTA
-
-
-
13
CIS exposures - MBA
-
-
-
14
CIS exposures - FBA
-
-
-
14a
CIS exposures - combination of approaches
-
-
-
15
Settlement risk
-
-
-
16
Securitization exposures in banking book
-
-
-
17
Of w hich SEC-IRBA
-
-
-
18
Of w hich SEC-ERBA (including IAA)
-
-
-
19
Of w hich SEC-SA
-
-
-
19a
Of w hich SEC-FBA
-
-
-
20
Market risk
-
256
-
21
Of w hich STM approach
-
256
-
22
Of w hich IMM approach
-
-
-
- 2 -
BANC OF AMERICA SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED (Unaudited information)
Minimum
RWA
capital
requirements
US$'000
US$'000
As at
As at
As at
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
31 Mar 2024
23
Capital charge for sw itch between exposures in trading
-
-
-
book and banking book (not applicable before the revised
market risk framew ork takes effect)*
24
Operational risk
87,762
91,016
7,021
24a
Sovereign concentration risk
-
-
-
25
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to
-
-
-
250% RW)
26
Capital floor adjustment
-
-
-
26a
Deduction to RWA
-
-
-
26b
Of w hich portion of regulatory reserve for general
-
-
-
banking risks and collective provisions w hich is not
included in Tier 2 Capital
26c
Of w hich portion of cumulative fair value gains arising
-
-
-
fromthe revaluation of land and buildings w hich is not
included in Tier 2 Capital
27
Total
104,285
110,245
8,343
3. Leverage Ratio
Leverage ratio
Leverage ratio
Item
framework
framework
US$'000
US$'000
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
On-balance sheet exposures
1
On-balance sheet exposures (excluding those arising from derivative
8 3 ,594
8 4 ,625
contracts and SFTs, but including collateral)
2
Less: Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital
-7 23
-7 21
3
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivativecontracts and SFTs)
8 2 ,871
8 3 ,904
Exposures arising from derivative contracts
4
Replacement cost associated with all derivative contracts (where applicable
-
-
net of eligible cash variation margin and/or w ith bilateral netting)
5
Add-on amounts for PFE associated w ith all derivative transactions
-
-
Gross-up for collateral provided in respect of derivative contracts w here
-
-
6
deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the applicable
accounting framework.
7
Less: Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided
-
-
under derivative contracts
8
Less: Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures
-
-
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of w ritten credit derivative contracts
-
-
10
Less: Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written
-
-
credit derivative contracts
11
Total exposures arising fromderivative contracts
-
-
- 3 -
BANC OF AMERICA SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED (Unaudited information)
Item
Leverage ratio
Leverage ratio
framework
framework
US$'000
US$'000
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
Exposures arising from SFTs
12
Gross SFT assets (w ith no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale
-
-
accounting transactions
13
Less: Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT
-
-
assets
14
CCR exposure for SFT assets
-
-
15
Agent transaction exposures
-
-
16
Total exposures arising fromSFTs
-
-
Other off-balance sheet exposures
17
Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount
-
-
18
Less: Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts
-
-
19
Off-balance sheet items
-
-
Capital and total exposures
20
Tier 1 capital
7 5 ,796
7 5 ,252
20a
Total exposures before adjustments for specific and collective provisions
8 2 ,871
8 3 ,904
20b
Adjustments for specific and collective provisions
-
-
21
Total exposures after adjustments for specific and collective provisions
8 2 ,871
8 3 ,904
Leverage ratio
22
Leverage ratio
91.46%
89.69%
4. Statement of Compliance
Upon consultation w ith the HKMA under section 16(2)(a) of the Banking (Disclosure) Rules ("BDR"), BASAL had sought consent fromthe HKMA to continue uploading the required financial disclosure information to the w ebsite of its ultimate parent entity, Bank of America Corporation.
It is not practicable for BASAL to disclose under section 16(FE)(1)(b) of the BDR the full terms and conditions of all of its relevant regulatory capital instruments on its internet w ebsite, since BASAL does not currently maintain its own internet w ebsite. This is the reason that led BASAL to seek the aforementioned consent formHKMA.
Herein included below is the direct link to Bank of America Corporation's internet w ebsite, whereby the full terms and conditions of all of BASAL's relevant regulatory capital instruments and financial disclosure information can be accessed.
https://investor.bankofamerica.com/regulatory-and-other-filings/subsidiary-and-country-disclosures
This information is also the closest available alternative to the information w hich have been the subject of the required disclosures.
- 4 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of America Corporation published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 13:53:16 UTC.