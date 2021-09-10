Log in
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
Bank of America Names Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer

09/10/2021 | 09:16am EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Bank of America said it named Alastair Borthwick chief financial officer, effective in the fourth quarter.

CFO Paul Donofrio will become vice chair, and will oversee Sustainable Finance and chair the bank's Sustainable Markets Committee.

"Paul has been an outstanding chief financial officer and strategic advisor for me and our company. After more than six years in his current role, Paul has expressed his desire to contribute to our organization in new ways going forward, in line with his priorities for the next phase of his career," Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said.

Mr. Borthwick will also continue as a vice chair of the bank's Global Diversity & Inclusion Council. He most recently was president of Global Commercial Banking for nine years and previously was co-head of Global Capital Markets with responsibility for Equity Capital Markets, Investment Grade Debt Capital Markets, Leveraged Finance, and Global Origination for Rates & Currencies. Mr. Borthwick joined the company in 2005 as head of Global Investment Grade Debt Capital Markets and spent the prior 12 years at Goldman Sachs.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 0915ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 576 M - -
Net income 2021 28 015 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 344 B 344 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 212 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,93 $
Average target price 43,76 $
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrea B. Smith Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.04%344 422
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.73%475 684
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.33%247 636
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%205 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.57%184 829
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.98%182 160