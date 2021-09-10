Bank of America Names Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer

By Michael Dabaie

Bank of America said it named Alastair Borthwick chief financial officer, effective in the fourth quarter.

CFO Paul Donofrio will become vice chair, and will oversee Sustainable Finance and chair the bank's Sustainable Markets Committee.

"Paul has been an outstanding chief financial officer and strategic advisor for me and our company. After more than six years in his current role, Paul has expressed his desire to contribute to our organization in new ways going forward, in line with his priorities for the next phase of his career," Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said.

Mr. Borthwick will also continue as a vice chair of the bank's Global Diversity & Inclusion Council. He most recently was president of Global Commercial Banking for nine years and previously was co-head of Global Capital Markets with responsibility for Equity Capital Markets, Investment Grade Debt Capital Markets, Leveraged Finance, and Global Origination for Rates & Currencies. Mr. Borthwick joined the company in 2005 as head of Global Investment Grade Debt Capital Markets and spent the prior 12 years at Goldman Sachs.

