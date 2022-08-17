Bank of America : Names Erik Vatter President of Sarasota/Manatee

Bank of America has named Erik Vatter president of Bank of America Sarasota/Manatee. As president, Vatter is responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the bank's eight lines of business to people and companies across Sarasota/Manatee. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, and build strong communities, as well as support the health, safety, and engagement of local employees. "Over his 11-year career at Bank of America, Erik has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the community," said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America. "In this new role, Erik will help ensure we continue to be a great partner in Sarasota/Manatee."

Erik Vatter, president Bank of America Sarasota/Manatee

In addition to his responsibilities as president of Sarasota/Manatee, Vatter is a Merrill resident director and recruitment strategyexecutive. Since joining Bank of America, he has led Merrill offices in York, Pennsylvania, and Sarasota/Manatee.



As a long-time Sarasota/Manatee resident, Erik is active in the community, supporting All Faiths Food Bank and other local nonprofits focused on economic mobility and outcomes for children. He is also involved in Bank of America's employee networks, serving as the executive sponsor of LEAD for Women Sarasota/Manatee, and he is an LGBTQ+ champion. Vatter graduated from The Pennsylvania State University.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,000 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 55 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Matthew Daily, Bank of America

Phone: 1.404.607.2844

matthew.daily@bofa.com