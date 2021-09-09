Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America : Names Marc Perez President of Long Island

09/09/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of America has named Marc Perez as President of Bank of America Long Island. Perez succeeds Bob Isaksen, who held the position for 17 years and will continue in his role as the region's business banking market executive and an active local leader.

As Long Island President, Perez will continue Isaksen's work to establish and nurture strong relationships both inside and outside the company to connect the banking and investment resources offered through its eight lines of business to people and companies on Long Island. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social and economic concerns, strengthen communities and support the health and safety of local employees.

In addition to his responsibilities as president of Long Island, Perez serves as Long Island Market Executive for Bank of America Private Bank, leading a team of dedicated financial professionals delivering custom investment management, wealth structuring, estate planning, philanthropy, private business financing, banking, credit and trust services to high net worth individuals, families and institutions.

'Over his 20 year career at Bank of America, Marc has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the Long Island community. In this new role, he will help ensure we continue to be a great partner in Long Island,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America.

As a long time Long Island resident, Perez is active in the community. He proudly sits on the Board of Directors for Long Island Cares and volunteers for many local organizations such as Island Harvest, Interfaith Nutrition Network, Catholic Charities and United Way of Long Island. He is also involved in Bank of America's employee networks, currently serving as the Executive Sponsor for the Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Advancement (HOLA) New York City Chapter. Perez graduated from St. John's University, where he earned a B.S. degree in finance.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts..

Reporters may contact:

Julia Ehrenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.855.3267
Julia.Ehrenfeld@bofa.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 13:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
09:12aBANK OF AMERICA : Names Marc Perez President of Long Island
PU
07:12aBANK OF AMERICA : BofA Unveils “VAM 2.0”, an Enhanced Virtual Accoun..
PU
07:02aBANK OF AMERICA : BofA Unveils "VAM 2.0", an Enhanced Virtual Account Management..
BU
09/08SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
09/08BANK OF AMERICA : SafeBalance Banking Surpasses Three Million Client Accounts; N..
BU
09/08LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Mulls Strategic Options For Refining Business
MT
09/08LyondellBasell plans quick sale of Houston oil refinery -sources
RE
09/08SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : Beijing Crackdown, Lockdowns Dent Consume..
MT
09/07FACTBOX : Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out
RE
09/07CORSAIR GAMING : Obtains a New $350 Million Credit Facility With $250 Million Te..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 576 M - -
Net income 2021 28 015 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 343 B 343 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 212 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,78 $
Average target price 43,76 $
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrea B. Smith Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.54%343 160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.29%473 623
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.73%248 590
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.25%207 145
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.74%184 547
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.20%179 943