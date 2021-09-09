Bank of America : Names Marc Perez President of Long Island

Bank of America has named Marc Perez as President of Bank of America Long Island. Perez succeeds Bob Isaksen, who held the position for 17 years and will continue in his role as the region's business banking market executive and an active local leader.

As Long Island President, Perez will continue Isaksen's work to establish and nurture strong relationships both inside and outside the company to connect the banking and investment resources offered through its eight lines of business to people and companies on Long Island. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social and economic concerns, strengthen communities and support the health and safety of local employees.

In addition to his responsibilities as president of Long Island, Perez serves as Long Island Market Executive for Bank of America Private Bank, leading a team of dedicated financial professionals delivering custom investment management, wealth structuring, estate planning, philanthropy, private business financing, banking, credit and trust services to high net worth individuals, families and institutions.

'Over his 20 year career at Bank of America, Marc has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the Long Island community. In this new role, he will help ensure we continue to be a great partner in Long Island,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America.

As a long time Long Island resident, Perez is active in the community. He proudly sits on the Board of Directors for Long Island Cares and volunteers for many local organizations such as Island Harvest, Interfaith Nutrition Network, Catholic Charities and United Way of Long Island. He is also involved in Bank of America's employee networks, currently serving as the Executive Sponsor for the Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Advancement (HOLA) New York City Chapter. Perez graduated from St. John's University, where he earned a B.S. degree in finance.

