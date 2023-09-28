NORFOLK, VA - Today, Bank of America is announcing that Tyrone Noel has been named president of Bank of America Hampton Roads. As president, Noel will be head of the market and responsible for connecting clients, teammates and communities to the full power of the franchise, driving integration across the bank's eight lines of business. He will oversee the bank's efforts to grow market share by fostering local connections and identifying opportunities to grow and deepen client relationships. He will also lead the effort to deploy the bank's resources to help advance economic mobility and build strong communities.

"Tyrone has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the community during his career at Bank of America," said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and CEO. "In this new role, Tyrone will help ensure we are a great partner as we continue to grow across Hampton Roads."

In his role as Hampton Roads president, Noel will lead 500 employees in the market who are actively engaged in supporting their local community. He has more than 20 years of financial services experience and will continue to serve as Merrill market executive for Greater Virginia, leading financial advisors and their teams in the delivery of comprehensive wealth management advice to individuals, companies, and institutions. He joined the company in 2011 as a financial advisor and brings proven leadership and business development experience to his expanded responsibilities.

Noel demonstrates a strong commitment to employee engagement by serving as a mentor through the Merrill Women's Exchange and Black Professional Group. He is also a member of the company's Black Executive Leadership Council. He is actively engaged in nonprofit organizations throughout Hampton Roads and Greater Virginia, including Boys and Girls Club, and various foodbanks. Noel lives in Williamsburg with his wife and son.

