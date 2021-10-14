Bank of America : Q3 Presentation

Net income of $7.7B; diluted earnings per share of $0.85
Revenue, net of interest expense, of $22.8B increased $2.4B, or 12%
Net interest income (NII) of $11.1B ($11.2B FTE1) increased $1.0B, or 10%, driven by strong deposit growth and related investment of excess liquidity, as well as Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan activity
Noninterest income of $11.7B increased $1.5B, or 14%, with growth across every business segment
Digital consumer and small business sales grew 27%
Provision for credit loss benefit of $0.6B included a $1.1B reserve release, primarily driven by asset quality improvement, with a net charge-off ratio approaching 50-year lows, lower nonperforming loans (NPLs) and reservable criticized commercial loans
Noninterest expense of $14.4B declined $0.6B, or 4%, from 2Q21, and was relatively flat YoY
Efficiency ratio of 63%; operating leverage2 of approximately 1,200 bps
Balance sheet expanded and remains strong
Average deposits of $1.9T increased $54B from 2Q21; up $247B, or 15% YoY
Average loans and leases of $921B grew at a QoQ annualized3 rate of 6%, excluding PPP loans, annualized growth was 9%4
CET1 ratio of 11.1%; average global liquidity sources5 increased to $1.1T
Repurchased $9.9B of common stock in 3Q21, including repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans
Paid $1.7B in common dividends, having increased the quarterly dividend 17%, to $0.21 per share
Making significant progress toward our $1.25B commitment to address racial equality and economic opportunity
Note: FTE stands for fully taxable-equivalent basis.
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For important presentation information about this measure, see slide 33.
Operating leverage is calculated as the year-over-year percentage change in revenue, net of interest expense, less the percentage change in noninterest expense. 3 Annualized growth represents linked-quarter growth multiplied by four.
4
Average loans and leases was $921B and $908B for 3Q21 and 2Q21, an increase of $13B. Excluding average PPP loan balances of $13B and $20B, loan balances were $908B and $888B for the same periods.
2
5
See note C on slide 30 for definition of Global Liquidity Sources.
U.S. Economic Recovery Continues
Nominal U.S. GDP
$24T
Above
pre-pandemic
levels
$22T
$20T
$18T
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Total Consumer and Small Business Payments1,2
$3.0T
$2.8
$2.1
$2.3
$2.3
$2.0T
$1.0T
$0.0T
2018 YTD
2019 YTD
2020 YTD
2021 YTD
U.S. Unemployment Rate
16%
14%
12%
10%
8%
6%
4.8%
4%
2%
0%
Jan-19
Jul-19
Jan-20
Jul-20
Jan-21
Jul-21
Cumulative Total Consumer and Small Business Payments1,2
$3.0T
2021
Avg. '18-'20
$2.5T
$2.0T
YTD September
$1.5T
spending level
equivalent to
YTD November
$1.0T
for the average
of the last
$0.5T
three years.
$0.0T
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct Nov Dec
Total payments include total credit card, debit card, ACH, wires, bill pay, person-to-person, cash and checks. 2 Includes consumer and small business credit card portfolios in Consumer Banking and GWIM.
3
Daily Loan and Lease Balance Trends ($B)
Total Loans and Leases ex. PPP1
Total Loans and Leases by Product ex. PPP1
$1,100
$600
Commercial
Consumer
$1,050
$550
$1,000
$500
$950
$450
$900
$400
$850
$350
03/31/20
09/30/21
03/31/20
09/30/21
Credit Card2
Residential Mortgage2
$95
$225
$90
$220
$85
$215
$210
$80
$205
$75
$200
$70
$195
03/31/20
09/30/21
03/31/20
09/30/21
Excludes balances related to PPP (recorded in Commercial) of $8.4B, $15.7B, $21.1B, $22.7B, and $24.7B for 3Q21, 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20, respectively. End of period total loans and leases were $927.7B, $918.9B, $903.1B, $927.9B, and $955.2B for 3Q21, 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20, respectively. End of period Commercial loans and leases were $504.3B, $500.8B, $490.9B, $499.1B and $515.4B for 3Q21, 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20, respectively. Excluding end of period PPP loan balances, total loans and leases were $919.4B and $903.3B for 3Q21 and 2Q21, and Commercial loan balances were $495.9B and $485.1B.
Total loans and leases increased $8.8B, and excluding PPP loan balances, increased $16.1B, quarter-over-quarter. Total Commercial loans and leases increased $3.5B, and excluding PPP loan balances, increased
$10.8B, quarter-over-quarter.
4
2 Credit card and residential mortgage only include balances recorded in Consumer Banking and GWIM.
Except where otherwise noted, reflects figures for 3Q21 compared to 3Q19. YTD figures reflect figures for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2019. 2 As of August 2021. 3 GTS stands for Global Transaction Services. Volume represents number of transactions; value represents notional dollars. 4 As per Dealogic data for the respective periods; includes self-led and asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities.
