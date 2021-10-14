Bank of America : Q3 Supplemental Information

Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying pages. Bank of America Corporation (the Corporation) does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information provided. Any forward-looking statements in this information are subject to the forward-looking language contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or at the Corporation's website (www.bankofamerica.com). The Corporation's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in its SEC filings.
Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries
Table of Contents
Page
Consolidated Financial Highlights
2
Consolidated Statement of Income
3
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
3
Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income
4
Consolidated Balance Sheet
5
Capital Management
6
Capital Composition under Basel 3
7
Quarterly Average Balances and Interest Rates
8
Debt Securities
9
Supplemental Financial Data
10
Quarterly Results by Business Segment and All Other
11
Year-to-Date Results by Business Segment and All Other
13
Consumer Banking
14
Total Segment Results
Key Indicators
15
Business Results
16
Global Wealth & Investment Management
18
Total Segment Results
Key Indicators
19
Global Banking
20
Total Segment Results
Key Indicators
21
Global Markets
22
Total Segment Results
Key Indicators
23
All Other
24
Total Results
Outstanding Loans and Leases
25
Quarterly Average Loans and Leases by Business Segment and All Other
26
Commercial Credit Exposure by Industry
27
Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties
28
Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties Activity
29
Quarterly Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios
30
Year-to-Date Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios
31
Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses by Product Type
32
Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations
33
Key Performance Indicators
The Corporation presents certain key financial and nonfinancial performance indicators that management uses when assessing consolidated and/or segment results. The Corporation believes this information is useful because it provides management with information about underlying operational performance and trends. Key performance indicators are presented in Consolidated Financial Highlights on page 2 and on the Key Indicators pages for each segment.
Business Segment Operations
The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis. Additionally, the results for the total Corporation as presented on pages 11 - 13 are reported on an FTE basis.
Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(In millions, except per share information)
Nine Months Ended
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
September 30
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2021
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Income statement
Net interest income
$
31,524
$
33,107
$
11,094
$
10,233
$
10,197
$
10,253
$
10,129
Noninterest income
35,529
32,322
11,672
11,233
12,624
9,846
10,207
Total revenue, net of interest expense
67,053
65,429
22,766
21,466
22,821
20,099
20,336
Provision for credit losses
(4,105)
11,267
(624)
(1,621)
(1,860)
53
1,389
Noninterest expense
45,000
41,286
14,440
15,045
15,515
13,927
14,401
Income before income taxes
26,158
12,876
8,950
8,042
9,166
6,119
4,546
Pretax, pre-provision income (1)
22,053
24,143
8,326
6,421
7,306
6,172
5,935
Income tax expense
1,193
452
1,259
(1,182)
1,116
649
(335)
Net income
24,965
12,424
7,691
9,224
8,050
5,470
4,881
Preferred stock dividends
1,181
1,159
431
260
490
262
441
Net income applicable to common shareholders
23,784
11,265
7,260
8,964
7,560
5,208
4,440
Diluted earnings per common share
2.75
1.28
0.85
1.03
0.86
0.59
0.51
Average diluted common shares issued and outstanding
8,702.2
8,800.5
8,492.8
8,735.5
8,755.6
8,785.0
8,777.5
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.57
$
0.54
$
0.21
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.12 %
0.63 %
0.99 %
1.23 %
1.13 %
0.78 %
0.71 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity
12.67
6.20
11.43
14.33
12.28
8.39
7.24
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.15
6.24
11.08
13.47
11.91
8.03
7.26
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)
17.61
8.71
15.85
19.90
17.08
11.73
10.16
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
16.33
8.46
14.87
18.11
16.01
10.84
9.84
Efficiency ratio
67.11
63.10
63.43
70.09
67.98
69.29
70.81
At period end
Book value per share of common stock
$
30.22
$
28.33
$
30.22
$
29.89
$
29.07
$
28.72
$
28.33
Tangible book value per share of common stock (2)
21.69
20.23
21.69
21.61
20.90
20.60
20.23
Market capitalization
349,841
208,656
349,841
349,925
332,337
262,206
208,656
Number of financial centers - U.S.
4,215
4,309
4,215
4,296
4,324
4,312
4,309
Number of branded ATMs - U.S.
16,513
16,962
16,513
16,795
16,905
16,904
16,962
Headcount
209,407
211,225
209,407
211,608
212,201
212,505
211,225
Pretax, pre-provision income (PTPI) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting pretax income to add back provision for credit losses. Management believes that PTPI is a useful financial measure because it enables an assessment of the Corporation's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle.
Tangible equity ratios and tangible book value per share of common stock are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the use of ratios that utilize tangible equity provides additional useful information because they present measures of those assets that can generate income. Tangible book value per share provides additional useful information about the level of tangible assets in relation to outstanding shares of common stock. (See Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures on page 33.)
Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-period presentation.
Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Income
(In millions, except per share information)
Nine Months Ended
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
September 30
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2021
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Net interest income
Interest income
$
35,118
$
40,124
$
12,336
$
11,387
$
11,395
$
11,461
$
11,486
Interest expense
3,594
7,017
1,242
1,154
1,198
1,208
1,357
Net interest income
31,524
33,107
11,094
10,233
10,197
10,253
10,129
Noninterest income
Fees and commissions
29,156
25,490
9,915
9,705
9,536
9,061
8,777
Market making and similar activities
7,360
6,983
2,005
1,826
3,529
1,372
1,689
Other income (loss)
(987)
(151)
(248)
(298)
(441)
(587)
(259)
Total noninterest income
35,529
32,322
11,672
11,233
12,624
9,846
10,207
Total revenue, net of interest expense
67,053
65,429
22,766
21,466
22,821
20,099
20,336
Provision for credit losses
(4,105)
11,267
(624)
(1,621)
(1,860)
53
1,389
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
27,103
24,535
8,714
8,653
9,736
8,190
8,200
Occupancy and equipment
5,353
5,302
1,764
1,759
1,830
1,839
1,798
Information processing and communications
4,289
3,807
1,416
1,448
1,425
1,415
1,333
Product delivery and transaction related
2,940
2,518
987
976
977
915
930
Marketing
1,528
1,238
347
810
371
463
308
Professional fees
1,263
1,206
434
426
403
488
450
Other general operating
2,524
2,680
778
973
773
617
1,382
Total noninterest expense
45,000
41,286
14,440
15,045
15,515
13,927
14,401
Income before income taxes
26,158
12,876
8,950
8,042
9,166
6,119
4,546
Income tax expense
1,193
452
1,259
(1,182)
1,116
649
(335)
Net income
$
24,965
$
12,424
$
7,691
$
9,224
$
8,050
$
5,470
$
4,881
Preferred stock dividends
1,181
1,159
431
260
490
262
441
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
23,784
$
11,265
$
7,260
$
8,964
$
7,560
$
5,208
$
4,440
Per common share information
Earnings
$
2.77
$
1.29
$
0.86
$
1.04
$
0.87
$
0.60
$
0.51
Diluted earnings
2.75
1.28
0.85
1.03
0.86
0.59
0.51
Average common shares issued and outstanding
8,583.1
8,762.6
8,430.7
8,620.8
8,700.1
8,724.9
8,732.9
Average diluted common shares issued and outstanding
8,702.2
8,800.5
8,492.8
8,735.5
8,755.6
8,785.0
8,777.5
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Dollars in millions)
Nine Months Ended
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
September 30
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2021
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Net income
$24,965
$ 12,424
$
7,691
$
9,224
$
8,050
$
5,470
$
4,881
Other comprehensive income (loss), net-of-tax:
Net change in debt securities
(1,243)
4,794
(153)
(250)
(840)
5
101
Net change in debit valuation adjustments
292
(5)
27
149
116
(493)
(58)
Net change in derivatives
(1,130)
808
(431)
415
(1,114)
18
76
Employee benefit plan adjustments
170
144
50
69
51
(242)
44
Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments
(29)
(86)
(26)
26
(29)
34
21
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,940)
5,655
(533)
409
(1,816)
(678)
184
Comprehensive income
$23,025
$ 18,079
$
7,158
$
9,633
$
6,234
$
4,792
$
5,065
Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-period presentation.
Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income
(Dollars in millions)
Nine Months Ended
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
September 30
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2021
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Net interest income
Interest income
Loans and leases
$
21,859
$
26,426
$
7,502
$
7,123
$
7,234
$
7,603
$
7,894
Debt securities
8,832
7,413
3,282
2,820
2,730
2,377
2,130
Federal funds sold and securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to resell
(43)
900
6
(42)
(7)
3
55
Trading account assets
2,793
3,203
967
954
872
925
948
Other interest income
1,677
2,182
579
532
566
553
459
Total interest income
35,118
40,124
12,336
11,387
11,395
11,461
11,486
Interest expense
Deposits
394
1,784
133
128
133
159
227
Short-term borrowings
(205)
1,024
(41)
(85)
(79)
(37)
(24)
Trading account liabilities
824
764
285
293
246
210
212
Long-term debt
2,581
3,445
865
818
898
876
942
Total interest expense
3,594
7,017
1,242
1,154
1,198
1,208
1,357
Net interest income
$
31,524
$
33,107
$
11,094
$
10,233
$
10,197
$
10,253
$
10,129
Noninterest income
Fees and commissions
Card income
Interchange fees (1)
$
3,431
$
2,794
$
1,154
$
1,210
$
1,067
$
1,160
$
1,172
Other card income
1,173
1,295
429
376
368
407
396
Total card income
4,604
4,089
1,583
1,586
1,435
1,567
1,568
Service charges
Deposit-related fees
4,671
4,441
1,619
1,557
1,495
1,550
1,515
Lending-related fees
923
841
309
317
297
309
302
Total service charges
5,594
5,282
1,928
1,874
1,792
1,859
1,817
Investment and brokerage services
Asset management fees
9,434
7,905
3,276
3,156
3,002
2,803
2,740
Brokerage fees
2,988
2,898
960
967
1,061
968
883
Total investment and brokerage services
12,422
10,803
4,236
4,123
4,063
3,771
3,623
Investment banking fees
Underwriting income
4,028
3,610
1,168
1,314
1,546
1,088
1,239
Syndication fees
1,047
634
346
401
300
227
133
Financial advisory services
1,461
1,072
654
407
400
549
397
Total investment banking fees
6,536
5,316
2,168
2,122
2,246
1,864
1,769
Total fees and commissions
29,156
25,490
9,915
9,705
9,536
9,061
8,777
Market making and similar activities
7,360
6,983
2,005
1,826
3,529
1,372
1,689
Other income (loss)
(987)
(151)
(248)
(298)
(441)
(587)
(259)
Total noninterest income
$
35,529
$
32,322
$
11,672
$
11,233
$
12,624
$
9,846
$
10,207
Gross interchange fees and merchant income were $8.4 billion and $6.7 billion and are presented net of $4.9 billion and $4.1 billion of expenses for rewards and partner payments as well as certain other card costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Gross interchange fees and merchant income were $3.0 billion, $2.9 billion, $2.5 billion, $2.5 billion and $2.4 billion and are presented net of $1.8 billion, $1.7 billion, $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion and $1.4 billion of expenses for rewards and partner payments as well as certain other card costs for the third, second and first quarters of 2021 and the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively.
Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-period presentation.
