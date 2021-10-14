Log in
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/13 04:10:00 pm
43.14 USD   -0.92%
06:52aBank of America profit beats on reserve release boost
RE
06:52aBANK OF AMERICA : Q3 News Release
PU
06:52aBANK OF AMERICA : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America : Q3 Supplemental Information

10/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplemental Information

Third Quarter 2021

Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying pages. Bank of America Corporation (the Corporation) does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information provided. Any forward-looking statements in this information are subject to the forward-looking language contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or at the Corporation's website (www.bankofamerica.com). The Corporation's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in its SEC filings.

Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries

Table of Contents

Page

Consolidated Financial Highlights

2

Consolidated Statement of Income

3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income

4

Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

Capital Management

6

Capital Composition under Basel 3

7

Quarterly Average Balances and Interest Rates

8

Debt Securities

9

Supplemental Financial Data

10

Quarterly Results by Business Segment and All Other

11

Year-to-Date Results by Business Segment and All Other

13

Consumer Banking

14

Total Segment Results

Key Indicators

15

Business Results

16

Global Wealth & Investment Management

18

Total Segment Results

Key Indicators

19

Global Banking

20

Total Segment Results

Key Indicators

21

Global Markets

22

Total Segment Results

Key Indicators

23

All Other

24

Total Results

Outstanding Loans and Leases

25

Quarterly Average Loans and Leases by Business Segment and All Other

26

Commercial Credit Exposure by Industry

27

Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties

28

Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties Activity

29

Quarterly Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios

30

Year-to-Date Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios

31

Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses by Product Type

32

Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations

33

Key Performance Indicators

The Corporation presents certain key financial and nonfinancial performance indicators that management uses when assessing consolidated and/or segment results. The Corporation believes this information is useful because it provides management with information about underlying operational performance and trends. Key performance indicators are presented in Consolidated Financial Highlights on page 2 and on the Key Indicators pages for each segment.

Business Segment Operations

The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis. Additionally, the results for the total Corporation as presented on pages 11 - 13 are reported on an FTE basis.

Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share information)

Nine Months Ended

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

September 30

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2021

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Income statement

Net interest income

$

31,524

$

33,107

$

11,094

$

10,233

$

10,197

$

10,253

$

10,129

Noninterest income

35,529

32,322

11,672

11,233

12,624

9,846

10,207

Total revenue, net of interest expense

67,053

65,429

22,766

21,466

22,821

20,099

20,336

Provision for credit losses

(4,105)

11,267

(624)

(1,621)

(1,860)

53

1,389

Noninterest expense

45,000

41,286

14,440

15,045

15,515

13,927

14,401

Income before income taxes

26,158

12,876

8,950

8,042

9,166

6,119

4,546

Pretax, pre-provision income (1)

22,053

24,143

8,326

6,421

7,306

6,172

5,935

Income tax expense

1,193

452

1,259

(1,182)

1,116

649

(335)

Net income

24,965

12,424

7,691

9,224

8,050

5,470

4,881

Preferred stock dividends

1,181

1,159

431

260

490

262

441

Net income applicable to common shareholders

23,784

11,265

7,260

8,964

7,560

5,208

4,440

Diluted earnings per common share

2.75

1.28

0.85

1.03

0.86

0.59

0.51

Average diluted common shares issued and outstanding

8,702.2

8,800.5

8,492.8

8,735.5

8,755.6

8,785.0

8,777.5

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.57

$

0.54

$

0.21

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

Performance ratios

Return on average assets

1.12 %

0.63 %

0.99 %

1.23 %

1.13 %

0.78 %

0.71 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.67

6.20

11.43

14.33

12.28

8.39

7.24

Return on average shareholders' equity

12.15

6.24

11.08

13.47

11.91

8.03

7.26

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)

17.61

8.71

15.85

19.90

17.08

11.73

10.16

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

16.33

8.46

14.87

18.11

16.01

10.84

9.84

Efficiency ratio

67.11

63.10

63.43

70.09

67.98

69.29

70.81

At period end

Book value per share of common stock

$

30.22

$

28.33

$

30.22

$

29.89

$

29.07

$

28.72

$

28.33

Tangible book value per share of common stock (2)

21.69

20.23

21.69

21.61

20.90

20.60

20.23

Market capitalization

349,841

208,656

349,841

349,925

332,337

262,206

208,656

Number of financial centers - U.S.

4,215

4,309

4,215

4,296

4,324

4,312

4,309

Number of branded ATMs - U.S.

16,513

16,962

16,513

16,795

16,905

16,904

16,962

Headcount

209,407

211,225

209,407

211,608

212,201

212,505

211,225

  1. Pretax, pre-provision income (PTPI) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting pretax income to add back provision for credit losses. Management believes that PTPI is a useful financial measure because it enables an assessment of the Corporation's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle.
  2. Tangible equity ratios and tangible book value per share of common stock are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the use of ratios that utilize tangible equity provides additional useful information because they present measures of those assets that can generate income. Tangible book value per share provides additional useful information about the level of tangible assets in relation to outstanding shares of common stock. (See Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures on page 33.)

Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-period presentation.

Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

2

Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Income

(In millions, except per share information)

Nine Months Ended

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

September 30

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2021

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Net interest income

Interest income

$

35,118

$

40,124

$

12,336

$

11,387

$

11,395

$

11,461

$

11,486

Interest expense

3,594

7,017

1,242

1,154

1,198

1,208

1,357

Net interest income

31,524

33,107

11,094

10,233

10,197

10,253

10,129

Noninterest income

Fees and commissions

29,156

25,490

9,915

9,705

9,536

9,061

8,777

Market making and similar activities

7,360

6,983

2,005

1,826

3,529

1,372

1,689

Other income (loss)

(987)

(151)

(248)

(298)

(441)

(587)

(259)

Total noninterest income

35,529

32,322

11,672

11,233

12,624

9,846

10,207

Total revenue, net of interest expense

67,053

65,429

22,766

21,466

22,821

20,099

20,336

Provision for credit losses

(4,105)

11,267

(624)

(1,621)

(1,860)

53

1,389

Noninterest expense

Compensation and benefits

27,103

24,535

8,714

8,653

9,736

8,190

8,200

Occupancy and equipment

5,353

5,302

1,764

1,759

1,830

1,839

1,798

Information processing and communications

4,289

3,807

1,416

1,448

1,425

1,415

1,333

Product delivery and transaction related

2,940

2,518

987

976

977

915

930

Marketing

1,528

1,238

347

810

371

463

308

Professional fees

1,263

1,206

434

426

403

488

450

Other general operating

2,524

2,680

778

973

773

617

1,382

Total noninterest expense

45,000

41,286

14,440

15,045

15,515

13,927

14,401

Income before income taxes

26,158

12,876

8,950

8,042

9,166

6,119

4,546

Income tax expense

1,193

452

1,259

(1,182)

1,116

649

(335)

Net income

$

24,965

$

12,424

$

7,691

$

9,224

$

8,050

$

5,470

$

4,881

Preferred stock dividends

1,181

1,159

431

260

490

262

441

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$

23,784

$

11,265

$

7,260

$

8,964

$

7,560

$

5,208

$

4,440

Per common share information

Earnings

$

2.77

$

1.29

$

0.86

$

1.04

$

0.87

$

0.60

$

0.51

Diluted earnings

2.75

1.28

0.85

1.03

0.86

0.59

0.51

Average common shares issued and outstanding

8,583.1

8,762.6

8,430.7

8,620.8

8,700.1

8,724.9

8,732.9

Average diluted common shares issued and outstanding

8,702.2

8,800.5

8,492.8

8,735.5

8,755.6

8,785.0

8,777.5

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in millions)

Nine Months Ended

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

September 30

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2021

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Net income

$24,965

$ 12,424

$

7,691

$

9,224

$

8,050

$

5,470

$

4,881

Other comprehensive income (loss), net-of-tax:

Net change in debt securities

(1,243)

4,794

(153)

(250)

(840)

5

101

Net change in debit valuation adjustments

292

(5)

27

149

116

(493)

(58)

Net change in derivatives

(1,130)

808

(431)

415

(1,114)

18

76

Employee benefit plan adjustments

170

144

50

69

51

(242)

44

Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

(29)

(86)

(26)

26

(29)

34

21

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,940)

5,655

(533)

409

(1,816)

(678)

184

Comprehensive income

$23,025

$ 18,079

$

7,158

$

9,633

$

6,234

$

4,792

$

5,065

Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-period presentation.

Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

3

Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income

(Dollars in millions)

Nine Months Ended

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

September 30

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2021

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Net interest income

Interest income

Loans and leases

$

21,859

$

26,426

$

7,502

$

7,123

$

7,234

$

7,603

$

7,894

Debt securities

8,832

7,413

3,282

2,820

2,730

2,377

2,130

Federal funds sold and securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to resell

(43)

900

6

(42)

(7)

3

55

Trading account assets

2,793

3,203

967

954

872

925

948

Other interest income

1,677

2,182

579

532

566

553

459

Total interest income

35,118

40,124

12,336

11,387

11,395

11,461

11,486

Interest expense

Deposits

394

1,784

133

128

133

159

227

Short-term borrowings

(205)

1,024

(41)

(85)

(79)

(37)

(24)

Trading account liabilities

824

764

285

293

246

210

212

Long-term debt

2,581

3,445

865

818

898

876

942

Total interest expense

3,594

7,017

1,242

1,154

1,198

1,208

1,357

Net interest income

$

31,524

$

33,107

$

11,094

$

10,233

$

10,197

$

10,253

$

10,129

Noninterest income

Fees and commissions

Card income

Interchange fees (1)

$

3,431

$

2,794

$

1,154

$

1,210

$

1,067

$

1,160

$

1,172

Other card income

1,173

1,295

429

376

368

407

396

Total card income

4,604

4,089

1,583

1,586

1,435

1,567

1,568

Service charges

Deposit-related fees

4,671

4,441

1,619

1,557

1,495

1,550

1,515

Lending-related fees

923

841

309

317

297

309

302

Total service charges

5,594

5,282

1,928

1,874

1,792

1,859

1,817

Investment and brokerage services

Asset management fees

9,434

7,905

3,276

3,156

3,002

2,803

2,740

Brokerage fees

2,988

2,898

960

967

1,061

968

883

Total investment and brokerage services

12,422

10,803

4,236

4,123

4,063

3,771

3,623

Investment banking fees

Underwriting income

4,028

3,610

1,168

1,314

1,546

1,088

1,239

Syndication fees

1,047

634

346

401

300

227

133

Financial advisory services

1,461

1,072

654

407

400

549

397

Total investment banking fees

6,536

5,316

2,168

2,122

2,246

1,864

1,769

Total fees and commissions

29,156

25,490

9,915

9,705

9,536

9,061

8,777

Market making and similar activities

7,360

6,983

2,005

1,826

3,529

1,372

1,689

Other income (loss)

(987)

(151)

(248)

(298)

(441)

(587)

(259)

Total noninterest income

$

35,529

$

32,322

$

11,672

$

11,233

$

12,624

$

9,846

$

10,207

  1. Gross interchange fees and merchant income were $8.4 billion and $6.7 billion and are presented net of $4.9 billion and $4.1 billion of expenses for rewards and partner payments as well as certain other card costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Gross interchange fees and merchant income were $3.0 billion, $2.9 billion, $2.5 billion, $2.5 billion and $2.4 billion and are presented net of $1.8 billion, $1.7 billion, $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion and $1.4 billion of expenses for rewards and partner payments as well as certain other card costs for the third, second and first quarters of 2021 and the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively.

Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-period presentation.

Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

4

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
