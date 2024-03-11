On March 11, 2024, Bank of America announced that it has received a shareholder proposal from John Chevedden requesting Board to adopt an enduring policy and amend the governing documents as necessary in order that 2 separate people hold the office of the Chairman and the office of the CEO. In addition, the board has recommended shareholders to vote against this proposal at the 2024 Annual Meeting to be held on April 24, 2024.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.74 USD
|+0.38%
|+1.48%
|+5.94%
|08:03pm
|Bank of America Receives a Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
|CI
|05:46pm
|British American Tobacco Said Planning Up to $3 Billion Sale of ITC Shares
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.01%
|280B
|+6.28%
|247B
|+16.50%
|204B
|+7.38%
|167B
|+4.52%
|159B
|+0.08%
|141B
|-9.39%
|140B
|+5.66%
|135B
|-16.47%
|133B
|+29.43%
|132B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Bank of America Corporation - Nyse
- News Bank of America Corporation
- Bank of America Receives a Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden