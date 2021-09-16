Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America : SRJC Construction Center receives $250K grant from Bank of America

09/16/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The region's new Construction Center project, led by Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) on its Petaluma campus, is one step closer to being fully funded thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

The new center is expected to break ground in January 2022 and to be completed by January 2023. One of the objectives is to train hundreds of construction and trades workers annually at the facility in order to assist with ongoing county-wide wildfire recovery and rebuild efforts. The job skills gap in the construction trades, as well as an existing lack of affordable housing prior to the wildfires, has had a direct impact on economic growth and is a contributing factor to the North Bay's severe lack of housing inventory.

In 2020, SRJC secured a $7.12 million federal disaster grant from the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) and a $1 million match from Tipping Point with Sonoma County Economic Development Board to construct the Construction Center. Due to the rising costs associated with construction, SRJC will file an amendment with the EDA to request approximately $2.5 million in additional funding. The amendment requires a proportional local match of 10 percent for these additional dollars. This grant from Bank of America has come at a pivotal time and will have an enormous impact as it allows the project to move forward and meet the amendment requirements.

'With Bank of America's support, we aren't just building a new center to teach students the construction trades. We are building desperately needed affordable housing, creating pathways to living wage careers, and investing in a community continually devastated by wildfires,' Frank Chong, SRJC Superintendent/President, said.

The SRJC Construction Center will support multiple certificate and associate degree programs, including HVAC and refrigeration as well as introduction to residential and commercial construction, which will include traditional stick build and newer prefabrication technologies. The Construction Center will be outfitted with trainers, tools, and equipment that will prepare students not only for the hands-on skills they need to secure employment, but also the soft skills needed to rise up in their future jobs. Students will be connected to pathways for further training and local employers.

Catherine Williams, faculty project lead, added, 'By investing in the long-term infrastructure and capital project of the Construction Center, Bank of America's grant will help us provide high-quality training for students entering the construction industry and meet local employer demand for workers.'

'Bank of America invests into workforce development, job reskilling, and career placement programs as a way to create pathways for economic success that are sustainable over time, especially for underserved communities,' said Jason Foster, Bank of America North Bay president. 'Santa Rosa Junior College's new Construction Center will be pivotal to the North Bay's residential housing supply and economic recovery given the tremendous need for new construction, created by the region's wildfires and prolonged pandemic, as well as a shortage of local construction trade workers. We're proud that this funding helps SRJC access the remaining capital necessary to complete the project.'

'We are beyond grateful for this investment by Bank of America. It enables the project to move forward and recognizes the pivotal role of SRJC in our community for students and employers,' J Mullineaux, Executive Director of the SRJC Foundation, said.

The SRJC Foundation is offering naming opportunities and actively pursuing matching funds from other major donors for an endowment to provide perpetual support for the Construction Center.

Reporters May Contact:

Sarah Laggos, Santa Rosa Junior College
Phone: 1.707.527.4733
slaggos@santarosa.edu

J. Mullineaux, Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation (Construction Center support)
Phone: 1.707.527.4797
jmullineaux@santarosa.edu

Colleen Haggerty, Bank of America
Phone: 1.213.621.7414
colleen.haggerty@bofa.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 16:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
12:22pBANK OF AMERICA : SRJC Construction Center receives $250K grant from Bank of Ame..
PU
09:32aBANK OF AMERICA : Thinking about trading options or stock in Alcoa, AMC Entertai..
PR
09:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US economy shows resilience, while China falters
04:44aMajorel Sets Price Range For Private Placement Ahead Of Amsterdam Listing
MT
02:50aPRESS RELEASE : Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel sets indicative price ra..
DJ
09/15Vineyard Wind secures $2.3 bln loan, allowing construction to start
RE
09/15CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Vineyard Wind secures $2.3 bln loan, allowing construction..
RE
09/15BANK OF AMERICA : CEO Brian Moynihan to Participate in Bank of America Global Re..
PU
09/15Inflation Eases a Bit as Fed Officials Prepare for Monetary Policy Meeting
DJ
09/15France's Antin Infrastructure sets IPO price range at 20-24 euros
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 576 M - -
Net income 2021 28 015 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 338 B 338 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 212 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,14 $
Average target price 43,85 $
Spread / Average Target 9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrea B. Smith Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.43%337 774
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.61%472 607
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%245 230
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.36%203 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY54.54%191 523
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.90%184 598