Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:50 2022-08-17 pm EDT
36.70 USD   +0.16%
04:44pBank of America's overdraft fees down 90% under new policy
AQ
04:44pBANK OF AMERICA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:44pBANK OF AMERICA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Koder Matthew M
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ [BAC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
100 NORTH TRYON STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHARLOTTE NC 28255
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Koder Matthew M
100 NORTH TRYON STREET

CHARLOTTE, NC28255

Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking
Signatures
Matthew M. Koder / Michael P. Lapp POA 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Bank of America Corporation common stock.
(2) Disposition of shares to the issuer to satisfy a tax withholding obligation.
(3) On February 12, 2021, the reporting person was granted units, vesting in three equal annual installments commencing on August 15, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
04:44pBank of America's overdraft fees down 90% under new policy
AQ
04:44pBANK OF AMERICA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:44pBANK OF AMERICA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pBOFA CEO : Struggling Americans feel they are in a recession
AQ
01:43pBank of America Consumer Overdraft Fees Drop 90% in June, July From Year Ago
MT
01:16pBank of America Consumer Overdraft Fees Drop 90% in June and July Following Industry Le..
PR
01:06pBank of America says overdraft fee revenue fell 90% since last year
RE
12:08pNyrstar's shut Dutch smelter invigorates zinc bulls
RE
10:04aBANK OF AMERICA : Names Erik Vatter President of Sarasota/Manatee
PU
08:55a25-year Financial Services Industry Expert John Durrant Named President of FIS Banking ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 741 M - -
Net income 2022 26 343 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 294 B 294 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 36,64 $
Average target price 42,41 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.64%294 411
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.93%362 554
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%217 037
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%174 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 972
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-3.72%140 759