Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries Table of Contents Page Consolidated Financial Highlights 2 Consolidated Statement of Income 3 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 3 Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income 4 Consolidated Balance Sheet 5 Capital Management 6 Capital Composition under Basel 3 7 Quarterly Average Balances and Interest Rates 8 Debt Securities 9 Supplemental Financial Data 10 Quarterly Results by Business Segment and All Other 11 Year-to-Date Results by Business Segment and All Other 13 Consumer Banking 14 Total Segment Results Key Indicators 15 Business Results 16 Global Wealth & Investment Management 18 Total Segment Results Key Indicators 19 Global Banking 20 Total Segment Results Key Indicators 21 Global Markets 22 Total Segment Results Key Indicators 23 All Other 24 Total Results Outstanding Loans and Leases 25 Quarterly Average Loans and Leases by Business Segment and All Other 26 Commercial Credit Exposure by Industry 27 Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties 28 Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties Activity 29 Quarterly Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios 30 Year-to-Date Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios 31 Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses by Product Type 32 Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations 33

Key Performance Indicators

The Corporation presents certain key financial and nonfinancial performance indicators that management uses when assessing consolidated and/or segment results. The Corporation believes this information is useful because it provides management with information about underlying operational performance and trends. Key performance indicators are presented in Consolidated Financial Highlights on page 2 and on the Key Indicators pages for each segment.

Business Segment Operations

The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis. Additionally, the results for the total Corporation as presented on pages 11 - 13 are reported on an FTE basis.