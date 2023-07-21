Supplemental Information
Second Quarter 2023
Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying pages. Bank of America Corporation (the Corporation) does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information provided. Any forward-looking statements in this information are subject to the forward-looking language contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or at the Corporation's website (www.bankofamerica.com). The Corporation's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in its SEC filings.
Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries
Table of Contents
Page
Consolidated Balance Sheet
5
Capital Management
6
Capital Composition under Basel 3
7
Quarterly Average Balances and Interest Rates
8
Debt Securities
9
Supplemental Financial Data
10
Quarterly Results by Business Segment and All Other
11
Year-to-Date Results by Business Segment and All Other
13
Consumer Banking
14
Total Segment Results
Key Indicators
15
Business Results
16
Global Wealth & Investment Management
18
Total Segment Results
Key Indicators
19
Global Banking
20
Total Segment Results
Key Indicators
21
Global Markets
22
Total Segment Results
Key Indicators
23
All Other
24
Total Results
Outstanding Loans and Leases
25
Quarterly Average Loans and Leases by Business Segment and All Other
26
Commercial Credit Exposure by Industry
27
Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties
28
Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties Activity
29
Quarterly Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios
30
Year-to-Date Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios
31
Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses by Product Type
32
Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations
33
Key Performance Indicators
The Corporation presents certain key financial and nonfinancial performance indicators that management uses when assessing consolidated and/or segment results. The Corporation believes this information is useful because it provides management with information about underlying operational performance and trends. Key performance indicators are presented in Consolidated Financial Highlights on page 2 and on the Key Indicators pages for each segment.
Business Segment Operations
The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis. Additionally, the results for the total Corporation as presented on pages 11 - 13 are reported on an FTE basis.
Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(In millions, except per share information)
Six Months Ended
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
June 30
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Income statement
Net interest income
$
28,606
$
24,016
$
14,158
$
14,448
$
14,681
$
13,765
$
12,444
Noninterest income
22,849
21,900
11,039
11,810
9,851
10,737
10,244
Total revenue, net of interest expense
51,455
45,916
25,197
26,258
24,532
24,502
22,688
Provision for credit losses
2,056
553
1,125
931
1,092
898
523
Noninterest expense
32,276
30,592
16,038
16,238
15,543
15,303
15,273
Income before income taxes
17,123
14,771
8,034
9,089
7,897
8,301
6,892
Pretax, pre-provision income (1)
19,179
15,324
9,159
10,020
8,989
9,199
7,415
Income tax expense
1,554
1,457
626
928
765
1,219
645
Net income
15,569
13,314
7,408
8,161
7,132
7,082
6,247
Preferred stock dividends and other
811
782
306
505
228
503
315
Net income applicable to common shareholders
14,758
12,532
7,102
7,656
6,904
6,579
5,932
Diluted earnings per common share
1.82
1.53
0.88
0.94
0.85
0.81
0.73
Average diluted common shares issued and outstanding
8,162.6
8,182.2
8,080.7
8,182.3
8,155.7
8,160.8
8,163.1
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.44
$
0.42
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.21
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.00 %
0.84 %
0.94 %
1.07 %
0.92 %
0.90 %
0.79 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity
11.84
10.48
11.21
12.48
11.24
10.79
9.93
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.22
9.99
10.52
11.94
10.38
10.37
9.34
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)
16.42
14.78
15.49
17.38
15.79
15.21
14.05
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
14.97
13.52
14.00
15.98
13.98
13.99
12.66
Efficiency ratio
62.73
66.63
63.65
61.84
63.36
62.45
67.32
At period end
Book value per share of common stock
$
32.05
$
29.87
$
32.05
$
31.58
$
30.61
$
29.96
$
29.87
Tangible book value per share of common stock (2)
23.23
21.13
23.23
22.78
21.83
21.21
21.13
Market capitalization
228,188
250,136
228,188
228,012
264,853
242,338
250,136
Number of financial centers - U.S.
3,887
3,984
3,887
3,892
3,913
3,932
3,984
Number of branded ATMs - U.S.
15,335
15,730
15,335
15,407
15,528
15,572
15,730
Headcount
215,546
209,824
215,546
217,059
216,823
213,270
209,824
- Pretax, pre-provision income (PTPI) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting pretax income to add back provision for credit losses. Management believes that PTPI is a useful financial measure because it enables an assessment of the Corporation's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. (See Exhibit A: Non- GAAP Reconciliations - Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures on page 33.)
- Tangible equity ratios and tangible book value per share of common stock are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the use of ratios that utilize tangible equity provides additional useful information because they present measures of those assets that can generate income. Tangible book value per share provides additional useful information about the level of tangible assets in relation to outstanding shares of common stock. (See Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures on page 33.)
Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Income
(In millions, except per share information)
Six Months Ended
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
June 30
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Net interest income
Interest income
$
61,009
$
27,869
$
32,354
$
28,655
$
25,075
$
19,621
$
14,975
Interest expense
32,403
3,853
18,196
14,207
10,394
5,856
2,531
Net interest income
28,606
24,016
14,158
14,448
14,681
13,765
12,444
Noninterest income
Fees and commissions
15,855
17,476
7,961
7,894
7,735
8,001
8,491
Market making and similar activities
8,409
5,955
3,697
4,712
3,052
3,068
2,717
Other income (loss)
(1,415)
(1,531)
(619)
(796)
(936)
(332)
(964)
Total noninterest income
22,849
21,900
11,039
11,810
9,851
10,737
10,244
Total revenue, net of interest expense
51,455
45,916
25,197
26,258
24,532
24,502
22,688
Provision for credit losses
2,056
553
1,125
931
1,092
898
523
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
19,319
18,399
9,401
9,918
9,161
8,887
8,917
Occupancy and equipment
3,575
3,508
1,776
1,799
1,786
1,777
1,748
Information processing and communications
3,341
3,075
1,644
1,697
1,658
1,546
1,535
Product delivery and transaction related
1,846
1,857
956
890
904
892
924
Professional fees
1,064
968
527
537
649
525
518
Marketing
971
860
513
458
460
505
463
Other general operating
2,160
1,925
1,221
939
925
1,171
1,168
Total noninterest expense
32,276
30,592
16,038
16,238
15,543
15,303
15,273
Income before income taxes
17,123
14,771
8,034
9,089
7,897
8,301
6,892
Income tax expense
1,554
1,457
626
928
765
1,219
645
Net income
$
15,569
$
13,314
$
7,408
$
8,161
$
7,132
$
7,082
$
6,247
Preferred stock dividends and other
811
782
306
505
228
503
315
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
14,758
$
12,532
$
7,102
$
7,656
$
6,904
$
6,579
$
5,932
Per common share information
Earnings
$
1.83
$
1.54
$
0.88
$
0.95
$
0.85
$
0.81
$
0.73
Diluted earnings
1.82
1.53
0.88
0.94
0.85
0.81
0.73
Average common shares issued and outstanding
8,053.5
8,129.3
8,040.9
8,065.9
8,088.3
8,107.7
8,121.6
Average diluted common shares issued and outstanding
8,162.6
8,182.2
8,080.7
8,182.3
8,155.7
8,160.8
8,163.1
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Dollars in millions)
Six Months Ended
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
June 30
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Net income
$
15,569
$
13,314
$
7,408
$
8,161
$
7,132
$
7,082
$
6,247
Other comprehensive income (loss), net-of-tax:
Net change in debt securities
723
(5,269)
168
555
353
(1,112)
(1,822)
Net change in debit valuation adjustments
(394)
836
(404)
10
(543)
462
575
Net change in derivatives
49
(7,187)
(1,993)
2,042
835
(3,703)
(2,008)
Employee benefit plan adjustments
19
60
9
10
(764)
37
36
Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments
17
(10)
5
12
(10)
(37)
(38)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
414
(11,570)
(2,215)
2,629
(129)
(4,353)
(3,257)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
15,983
$
1,744
$
5,193
$
10,790
$
7,003
$
2,729
$
2,990
Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income
(Dollars in millions)
Six Months Ended
June 30
2023
2022
Net interest income
Interest income
Loans and leases
$
27,067
$
15,574
Debt securities
10,151
7,872
Federal funds sold and securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to resell
8,667
389
Trading account assets
4,104
2,304
Other interest income
11,020
1,730
Total interest income
61,009
27,869
Interest expense
Deposits
10,099
484
Short-term borrowings
14,535
441
Trading account liabilities
976
734
Long-term debt
6,793
2,194
Total interest expense
32,403
3,853
Net interest income
$
28,606
$
24,016
Noninterest income
Fees and commissions
Card income
Interchange fees (1)
$
1,979
$
2,007
Other card income
1,036
951
Total card income
3,015
2,958
Service charges
Deposit-related fees
2,142
2,947
Lending-related fees
632
603
Total service charges
2,774
3,550
Investment and brokerage services
Asset management fees
5,887
6,388
Brokerage fees
1,804
1,995
Total investment and brokerage services
7,691
8,383
Investment banking fees
Underwriting income
1,226
1,107
Syndication fees
411
613
Financial advisory services
738
865
Total investment banking fees
2,375
2,585
Total fees and commissions
15,855
17,476
Market making and similar activities
8,409
5,955
Other income (loss)
(1,415)
(1,531)
Total noninterest income
$
22,849
$
21,900
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
- 13,970 $ 13,097 $ 12,114 $ 10,231 $ 8,222
4,691
5,460
5,016
4,239
4,049
4,955
3,712
2,725
1,446
396
2,076
2,028
1,768
1,449
1,223
6,662
4,358
3,452
2,256
1,085
32,354
28,655
25,075
19,621
14,975
5,785
4,314
2,999
1,235
320
8,355
6,180
4,273
2,264
553
472
504
421
383
370
3,584
3,209
2,701
1,974
1,288
18,196
14,207
10,394
5,856
2,531
$ 14,158
$ 14,448
$ 14,681
$ 13,765
$ 12,444
$
1,023
$
956
$
1,029
$
1,060
$
1,072
523
513
523
513
483
1,546
1,469
1,552
1,573
1,555
1,045
1,097
1,081
1,162
1,417
319
313
308
304
300
1,364
1,410
1,389
1,466
1,717
2,969
2,918
2,844
2,920
3,102
870
934
879
875
989
3,839
3,852
3,723
3,795
4,091
657
569
411
452
435
180
231
174
283
301
375
363
486
432
392
1,212
1,163
1,071
1,167
1,128
7,961
7,894
7,735
8,001
8,491
3,697
4,712
3,052
3,068
2,717
(619)
(796)
(936)
(332)
(964)
$
11,039
$
11,810
$
9,851
$
10,737
$
10,244
- Gross interchange fees and merchant income were $6.6 billion and $6.2 billion and are presented net of $4.6 billion and $4.2 billion of expenses for rewards and partner payments as well as certain other card costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Gross interchange fees and merchant income were $3.4 billion, $3.2 billion, $3.3 billion, $3.3 billion and $3.3 billion and are presented net of $2.4 billion, $2.2 billion, $2.3 billion, $2.2 billion and $2.2 billion of expenses for rewards and partner payments as well as certain other card costs for the second and first quarters of 2023 and the fourth, third and second quarters of 2022, respectively.
