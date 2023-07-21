Supplemental Information

Second Quarter 2023

Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries

Table of Contents

Page

Consolidated Financial Highlights

2

Consolidated Statement of Income

3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income

4

Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

Capital Management

6

Capital Composition under Basel 3

7

Quarterly Average Balances and Interest Rates

8

Debt Securities

9

Supplemental Financial Data

10

Quarterly Results by Business Segment and All Other

11

Year-to-Date Results by Business Segment and All Other

13

Consumer Banking

14

Total Segment Results

Key Indicators

15

Business Results

16

Global Wealth & Investment Management

18

Total Segment Results

Key Indicators

19

Global Banking

20

Total Segment Results

Key Indicators

21

Global Markets

22

Total Segment Results

Key Indicators

23

All Other

24

Total Results

Outstanding Loans and Leases

25

Quarterly Average Loans and Leases by Business Segment and All Other

26

Commercial Credit Exposure by Industry

27

Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties

28

Nonperforming Loans, Leases and Foreclosed Properties Activity

29

Quarterly Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios

30

Year-to-Date Net Charge-offs and Net Charge-off Ratios

31

Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses by Product Type

32

Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations

33

Key Performance Indicators

The Corporation presents certain key financial and nonfinancial performance indicators that management uses when assessing consolidated and/or segment results. The Corporation believes this information is useful because it provides management with information about underlying operational performance and trends. Key performance indicators are presented in Consolidated Financial Highlights on page 2 and on the Key Indicators pages for each segment.

Business Segment Operations

The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis. Additionally, the results for the total Corporation as presented on pages 11 - 13 are reported on an FTE basis.

Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share information)

Six Months Ended

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

June 30

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Income statement

Net interest income

$

28,606

$

24,016

$

14,158

$

14,448

$

14,681

$

13,765

$

12,444

Noninterest income

22,849

21,900

11,039

11,810

9,851

10,737

10,244

Total revenue, net of interest expense

51,455

45,916

25,197

26,258

24,532

24,502

22,688

Provision for credit losses

2,056

553

1,125

931

1,092

898

523

Noninterest expense

32,276

30,592

16,038

16,238

15,543

15,303

15,273

Income before income taxes

17,123

14,771

8,034

9,089

7,897

8,301

6,892

Pretax, pre-provision income (1)

19,179

15,324

9,159

10,020

8,989

9,199

7,415

Income tax expense

1,554

1,457

626

928

765

1,219

645

Net income

15,569

13,314

7,408

8,161

7,132

7,082

6,247

Preferred stock dividends and other

811

782

306

505

228

503

315

Net income applicable to common shareholders

14,758

12,532

7,102

7,656

6,904

6,579

5,932

Diluted earnings per common share

1.82

1.53

0.88

0.94

0.85

0.81

0.73

Average diluted common shares issued and outstanding

8,162.6

8,182.2

8,080.7

8,182.3

8,155.7

8,160.8

8,163.1

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.44

$

0.42

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.21

Performance ratios

Return on average assets

1.00 %

0.84 %

0.94 %

1.07 %

0.92 %

0.90 %

0.79 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.84

10.48

11.21

12.48

11.24

10.79

9.93

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.22

9.99

10.52

11.94

10.38

10.37

9.34

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)

16.42

14.78

15.49

17.38

15.79

15.21

14.05

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

14.97

13.52

14.00

15.98

13.98

13.99

12.66

Efficiency ratio

62.73

66.63

63.65

61.84

63.36

62.45

67.32

At period end

Book value per share of common stock

$

32.05

$

29.87

$

32.05

$

31.58

$

30.61

$

29.96

$

29.87

Tangible book value per share of common stock (2)

23.23

21.13

23.23

22.78

21.83

21.21

21.13

Market capitalization

228,188

250,136

228,188

228,012

264,853

242,338

250,136

Number of financial centers - U.S.

3,887

3,984

3,887

3,892

3,913

3,932

3,984

Number of branded ATMs - U.S.

15,335

15,730

15,335

15,407

15,528

15,572

15,730

Headcount

215,546

209,824

215,546

217,059

216,823

213,270

209,824

  1. Pretax, pre-provision income (PTPI) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting pretax income to add back provision for credit losses. Management believes that PTPI is a useful financial measure because it enables an assessment of the Corporation's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. (See Exhibit A: Non- GAAP Reconciliations - Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures on page 33.)
  2. Tangible equity ratios and tangible book value per share of common stock are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the use of ratios that utilize tangible equity provides additional useful information because they present measures of those assets that can generate income. Tangible book value per share provides additional useful information about the level of tangible assets in relation to outstanding shares of common stock. (See Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures on page 33.)

Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

2

Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Income

(In millions, except per share information)

Six Months Ended

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

June 30

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Net interest income

Interest income

$

61,009

$

27,869

$

32,354

$

28,655

$

25,075

$

19,621

$

14,975

Interest expense

32,403

3,853

18,196

14,207

10,394

5,856

2,531

Net interest income

28,606

24,016

14,158

14,448

14,681

13,765

12,444

Noninterest income

Fees and commissions

15,855

17,476

7,961

7,894

7,735

8,001

8,491

Market making and similar activities

8,409

5,955

3,697

4,712

3,052

3,068

2,717

Other income (loss)

(1,415)

(1,531)

(619)

(796)

(936)

(332)

(964)

Total noninterest income

22,849

21,900

11,039

11,810

9,851

10,737

10,244

Total revenue, net of interest expense

51,455

45,916

25,197

26,258

24,532

24,502

22,688

Provision for credit losses

2,056

553

1,125

931

1,092

898

523

Noninterest expense

Compensation and benefits

19,319

18,399

9,401

9,918

9,161

8,887

8,917

Occupancy and equipment

3,575

3,508

1,776

1,799

1,786

1,777

1,748

Information processing and communications

3,341

3,075

1,644

1,697

1,658

1,546

1,535

Product delivery and transaction related

1,846

1,857

956

890

904

892

924

Professional fees

1,064

968

527

537

649

525

518

Marketing

971

860

513

458

460

505

463

Other general operating

2,160

1,925

1,221

939

925

1,171

1,168

Total noninterest expense

32,276

30,592

16,038

16,238

15,543

15,303

15,273

Income before income taxes

17,123

14,771

8,034

9,089

7,897

8,301

6,892

Income tax expense

1,554

1,457

626

928

765

1,219

645

Net income

$

15,569

$

13,314

$

7,408

$

8,161

$

7,132

$

7,082

$

6,247

Preferred stock dividends and other

811

782

306

505

228

503

315

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$

14,758

$

12,532

$

7,102

$

7,656

$

6,904

$

6,579

$

5,932

Per common share information

Earnings

$

1.83

$

1.54

$

0.88

$

0.95

$

0.85

$

0.81

$

0.73

Diluted earnings

1.82

1.53

0.88

0.94

0.85

0.81

0.73

Average common shares issued and outstanding

8,053.5

8,129.3

8,040.9

8,065.9

8,088.3

8,107.7

8,121.6

Average diluted common shares issued and outstanding

8,162.6

8,182.2

8,080.7

8,182.3

8,155.7

8,160.8

8,163.1

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in millions)

Six Months Ended

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

June 30

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Net income

$

15,569

$

13,314

$

7,408

$

8,161

$

7,132

$

7,082

$

6,247

Other comprehensive income (loss), net-of-tax:

Net change in debt securities

723

(5,269)

168

555

353

(1,112)

(1,822)

Net change in debit valuation adjustments

(394)

836

(404)

10

(543)

462

575

Net change in derivatives

49

(7,187)

(1,993)

2,042

835

(3,703)

(2,008)

Employee benefit plan adjustments

19

60

9

10

(764)

37

36

Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

17

(10)

5

12

(10)

(37)

(38)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

414

(11,570)

(2,215)

2,629

(129)

(4,353)

(3,257)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

15,983

$

1,744

$

5,193

$

10,790

$

7,003

$

2,729

$

2,990

Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

3

Bank of America Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income

(Dollars in millions)

Six Months Ended

June 30

2023

2022

Net interest income

Interest income

Loans and leases

$

27,067

$

15,574

Debt securities

10,151

7,872

Federal funds sold and securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to resell

8,667

389

Trading account assets

4,104

2,304

Other interest income

11,020

1,730

Total interest income

61,009

27,869

Interest expense

Deposits

10,099

484

Short-term borrowings

14,535

441

Trading account liabilities

976

734

Long-term debt

6,793

2,194

Total interest expense

32,403

3,853

Net interest income

$

28,606

$

24,016

Noninterest income

Fees and commissions

Card income

Interchange fees (1)

$

1,979

$

2,007

Other card income

1,036

951

Total card income

3,015

2,958

Service charges

Deposit-related fees

2,142

2,947

Lending-related fees

632

603

Total service charges

2,774

3,550

Investment and brokerage services

Asset management fees

5,887

6,388

Brokerage fees

1,804

1,995

Total investment and brokerage services

7,691

8,383

Investment banking fees

Underwriting income

1,226

1,107

Syndication fees

411

613

Financial advisory services

738

865

Total investment banking fees

2,375

2,585

Total fees and commissions

15,855

17,476

Market making and similar activities

8,409

5,955

Other income (loss)

(1,415)

(1,531)

Total noninterest income

$

22,849

$

21,900

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

  • 13,970 $ 13,097 $ 12,114 $ 10,231 $ 8,222

4,691

5,460

5,016

4,239

4,049

4,955

3,712

2,725

1,446

396

2,076

2,028

1,768

1,449

1,223

6,662

4,358

3,452

2,256

1,085

32,354

28,655

25,075

19,621

14,975

5,785

4,314

2,999

1,235

320

8,355

6,180

4,273

2,264

553

472

504

421

383

370

3,584

3,209

2,701

1,974

1,288

18,196

14,207

10,394

5,856

2,531

$ 14,158

$ 14,448

$ 14,681

$ 13,765

$ 12,444

$

1,023

$

956

$

1,029

$

1,060

$

1,072

523

513

523

513

483

1,546

1,469

1,552

1,573

1,555

1,045

1,097

1,081

1,162

1,417

319

313

308

304

300

1,364

1,410

1,389

1,466

1,717

2,969

2,918

2,844

2,920

3,102

870

934

879

875

989

3,839

3,852

3,723

3,795

4,091

657

569

411

452

435

180

231

174

283

301

375

363

486

432

392

1,212

1,163

1,071

1,167

1,128

7,961

7,894

7,735

8,001

8,491

3,697

4,712

3,052

3,068

2,717

(619)

(796)

(936)

(332)

(964)

$

11,039

$

11,810

$

9,851

$

10,737

$

10,244

  1. Gross interchange fees and merchant income were $6.6 billion and $6.2 billion and are presented net of $4.6 billion and $4.2 billion of expenses for rewards and partner payments as well as certain other card costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Gross interchange fees and merchant income were $3.4 billion, $3.2 billion, $3.3 billion, $3.3 billion and $3.3 billion and are presented net of $2.4 billion, $2.2 billion, $2.3 billion, $2.2 billion and $2.2 billion of expenses for rewards and partner payments as well as certain other card costs for the second and first quarters of 2023 and the fourth, third and second quarters of 2022, respectively.

Current-period information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

4

