Bank of America : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

Excludes balances related to PPP (recorded in Commercial) of $8.4B, $15.7B, $21.1B, $22.7B, and $24.7B for 3Q21, 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20, respectively. End of period total loans and leases were $927.7B, $918.9B, $903.1B, $927.9B, and $955.2B for 3Q21, 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20, respectively. End of period Commercial loans and leases were $504.3B, $500.8B, $490.9B, $499.1B and $515.4B for 3Q21, 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20, respectively. Excluding end of period PPP loan balances, total loans and leases were $919.4B and $903.3B for 3Q21 and 2Q21, and Commercial loan balances were $495.9B and $485.1B.