Bank of America : UK Tax Strategy 2021

Bank of America's UK Tax Strategy

This UK Tax Strategy applies to all UK tax resident entities and branches in the Bank of America Group (collectively referred to below as "BofA") for the year to 31 December 2021.

BofA believes in making decisions that are clear, fair and grounded in the principles of shared success, responsible citizenship and community building. We deliver on our common purpose of making financial lives better through a strategy of responsible growth and a focus on environmental, social and governance leadership.

BofA is committed to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct. The Bank of America Code of Conduct provides guidelines of business practice and professional conduct that all Bank of America employees are expected to adopt and uphold.

Our UK Tax Strategy, which is to pay the appropriate amount of UK tax and to comply with both the letter and spirit of the law, is consistent with our strategy of responsible growth, our Code of Conduct and our duty to our shareholders.

The publication of this UK Tax Strategy is considered to fulfil BofA's obligations under paragraphs 19 and 22 of Schedule 19 of the Finance Act 2016.

1. Governance and Risk Management

BofA manages its UK tax risk in accordance with BofA's overall risk framework. Processes and controls exist to identify, escalate and debate UK tax risk.

The boards of directors/branch officers of the various members of BofA have ultimate responsibility for BofA's UK Tax Strategy.

The EMEA Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") has primary responsibility for BofA's UK Tax Strategy.

The Head of the EMEA Tax Department has overall responsibility for monitoring and controlling BofA's UK tax affairs.

Front Line Units, the EMEA Tax Department and other Support Functions, are all responsible for performing relevant processes and controls, as well as reviewing and approving all transactions and products in accordance with BofA's corporate governance routines.

Appropriately qualified members in the EMEA Tax Department are responsible for day to day oversight of BofA's UK tax compliance. Detailed processes and controls have been implemented as part of the governance framework in order to ensure compliance with our UK tax obligations. EMEA Tax Department employees have responsibility for monitoring the effectiveness of relevant processes and controls, as well as making appropriate adjustments for any business activity or legislative changes. This helps to ensure that all aspects of UK tax risk, including compliance, financial reporting, transactional and reputational risks are carefully managed.

Employees take appropriate actions within the context of corporate objectives and delegated authorities and are accountable for their actions.