Introduction

The following remuneration disclosure sets forth a summary of the remuneration principles and programmes operated by Bank of America Corporation ("Bank of America" or the "Company"), as applicable to Merrill Lynch International (including its branches), Bank of America, N.A. London Branch, and Bank of America Europe Designated Activity Company London Branch, as at 31 December 2023. Additionally, the disclosure sets forth information regarding the remuneration of staff identified as UK Material Risk Takers ("MRTs"), taking into account the qualitative and quantitative criteria to identify categories of staff whose professional activities may have a material impact on an institution's risk profile.

This document therefore incorporates the qualitative disclosure requirements under the PRA Rulebook, Disclosure (CRR) Part (which reflects the requirements of Article 450 of the Capital Requirements Regulation No 575/2013 (as amended)), as well as corresponding guidance from the PRA and as set out in the 2015 European Banking Authority Guidelines on Sound Remuneration Policies (the "EBA Guidelines") as applicable.

REMA - Remuneration Policy

Governance and the Decision-making Process for Determining the Remuneration Policy

The Company's remuneration policies and processes, including those in operation within our UK entities, are gender-neutral, complement Responsible Growth and the Company's commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, and assist the Company and its UK entities in achieving its strategic objectives, creating long-term value, maintaining our culture of compliance and contributing to our environmental, social and governance activities.

The Company applies prudent risk management practices to its incentive remuneration programmes across the enterprise and is committed to a remuneration governance structure that effectively contributes to its overall risk management policies.

In order to provide an appropriate balance of risk and reward, incentive remuneration plans are developed in accordance with the Company's Global Compensation Principles, which are applicable to all entities including our UK entities:

Principle 1. Compensation should be comprised of an appropriate mix of salary, benefits and incentives paid over time that properly aligns employee and stockholder interests.

Principle 2. Criteria for payment of incentive compensation should take into account Company- wide, business unit and individual factors.

Principle 3. Compensation should be determined on the basis of a combination of financial and non-financial factors that reflect both the current period and a longer period.

Principle 4. Compensation programmes should incorporate appropriate governance processes and procedures.