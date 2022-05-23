Bank of America Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $36.10, up $2.24 or 6.62%

--Would be highest close since May 9, 2022, when it closed at $36.37

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 14.19%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 1.18% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2022, when it rose 3.71%

--Down 18.86% year-to-date

--Down 34.24% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

--Down 15.32% from 52 weeks ago (May 24, 2021), when it closed at $42.63

--Down 26.89% from its 52-week closing high of $49.38 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 6.62% from its 52-week closing low of $33.86 on May 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $36.14

--Up 6.73% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.81%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:05:54 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1223ET