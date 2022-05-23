Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 12:36:40 pm EDT
36.15 USD   +6.75%
12:24pBank of America Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Kohl's, Apple, JPMorgan, Bank of America...
10:40aBank of America Hikes Minimum Wage as US Grapples With Tight Labor Market, Hot Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $36.10, up $2.24 or 6.62%


--Would be highest close since May 9, 2022, when it closed at $36.37

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 14.19%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 1.18% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2022, when it rose 3.71%

--Down 18.86% year-to-date

--Down 34.24% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

--Down 15.32% from 52 weeks ago (May 24, 2021), when it closed at $42.63

--Down 26.89% from its 52-week closing high of $49.38 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 6.62% from its 52-week closing low of $33.86 on May 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $36.14

--Up 6.73% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.81%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 12:05:54 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1223ET

All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
12:24pBank of America Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 --..
DJ
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Kohl's, Apple, JPMorgan, Bank of America...
10:40aBank of America Hikes Minimum Wage as US Grapples With Tight Labor Market, Hot Inflatio..
MT
10:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Biden comments reassure investors
09:21aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:19aBank of America Raises Minimum Hourly Wage in US to $22; Shares Up Pre-Bell
MT
07:23aBank of America Raises U.S. Minimum Wage to $22 an Hour
DJ
07:01aBank of America Accelerates US Minimum Hourly Wage to $22 as Next Step to $25 by 2025
PR
04:17aBank of America Announces 2023 Financial Reporting Dates
AQ
05/22Siemens Energy Launches Takeover Offer for Spanish Wind Turbine Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94 711 M - -
Net income 2022 27 169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 273 B 273 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 208 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 33,86 $
Average target price 48,07 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.89%272 806
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%344 634
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%237 934
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 416
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.15%157 944
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.96%151 885