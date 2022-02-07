Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bank of America Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America customers made $335 billion in payments in January

02/07/2022 | 08:12am EST
Person walks past a Bank of America sign in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America said on Monday its customers made $335 billion in total payments in January, a 17% increase over January 2021.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89 419 M - -
Net income 2021 30 064 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 390 B 390 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 208 248
Free-Float -
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 48,28 $
Average target price 51,59 $
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Consumer Real Estate & Community Banking
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.52%389 998
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.66%449 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.64%250 776
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.40%218 887
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%199 078
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.22%196 074