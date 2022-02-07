Bank of America customers made $335 billion in payments in January

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Israeli innovation
Fintechs
Solar energy
The Vegan Market
Biotechnology
Moat
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Israeli innovation
Fintechs
Solar energy
The Vegan Market
Biotechnology
Moat
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Bank of America Corporation
News
Summary
BAC
US0605051046
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
(BAC)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02/07 08:22:47 am
48.495
USD
+0.45%
08:01a
Bank of America Consumer Clients Make $335 Billion in Payments in January, up 17% Year-Over-Year
PR
12:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/06
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Bank of America customers made $335 billion in payments in January
02/07/2022 | 08:12am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America said on Monday its customers made $335 billion in total payments in January, a 17% increase over January 2021.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Louise Heavens)
© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
08:01a
Bank of America Consumer Clients Make $335 Billion in Payments in January, up 17% Year-..
PR
12:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/06
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/04
Nasdaq regains ground after choppy week driven by big tech earnings
RE
02/04
Bank of America CEO's pay rises more than 30% for 2021
RE
02/04
BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/
: Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04
Analysis-Central bank balance of power shift raises policy error risk
RE
02/03
Bank of Montreal to bring bankers back to offices on Monday
RE
02/03
Consumer Cos Down Sharply Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/03
JPMorgan Lifts Price Target for Bank of America to $53.50 From $52.50, Maintains Overwe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
02/03
JPMorgan Lifts Price Target for Bank of America to $53.50 From $52.50, Maintains Overwe..
MT
01/27
Oppenheimer Adjusts Bank of America's Price Target to $52 From $54, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
01/25
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Bank of America Price Target to $53 From $54, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
89 419 M
-
-
Net income 2021
30 064 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
13,8x
Yield 2021
1,61%
Capitalization
390 B
390 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022
4,14x
Nbr of Employees
208 248
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
48,28 $
Average target price
51,59 $
Spread / Average Target
6,86%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick
Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant
President-Consumer Real Estate & Community Banking
Steve D. Boland
Chief Administrative Officer
Thomas J. May
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
8.52%
389 998
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-3.66%
449 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
8.64%
250 776
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
17.40%
218 887
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
1.03%
199 078
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
12.22%
196 074
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave