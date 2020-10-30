Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America Corporation    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
Bank of America details loan deferrals due to pandemic

10/30/2020 | 06:02pm EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Friday that nearly $10 billion of its consumer loan portfolio was in a deferral program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deferred consumer and small- business loans totaled $9.8 billion as of Oct. 21, according to a regulatory filing. The deferred loans include $9 billion in residential mortgage and home equity loans, $298 million in credit card loans and $582 million of small business and consumer vehicle loans.

Excluding small business loans, deferred commercial balances totaled $1.4 billion, or 0.29% of total commercial loans. (Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Leslie Adler)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86 142 M - -
Net income 2020 15 494 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 211 225
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 28,73 $
Last Close Price 23,54 $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.16%203 892
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.29%296 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%249 433
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%179 228
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%148 201
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.43%127 207
