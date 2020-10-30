Bank of America details loan deferrals due to pandemic

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on
Friday that nearly $10 billion of its consumer loan portfolio
was in a deferral program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deferred consumer and small- business loans totaled $9.8
billion as of Oct. 21, according to a regulatory filing. The
deferred loans include $9 billion in residential mortgage and
home equity loans, $298 million in credit card loans and $582
million of small business and consumer vehicle loans.
Excluding small business loans, deferred commercial balances
totaled $1.4 billion, or 0.29% of total commercial loans.
