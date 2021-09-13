Bank of America has named Francisco 'Frank' Castellanos as President of Bank of America Hampton Roads.

As Hampton Roads President, Frank will be responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the bank's eight lines of business to individuals, families and companies across the region. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social and economic concerns, strengthen communities and support the health and safety of local teammates.

Frank most recently served as Merrill Lynch Wealth Management market executive for Greater Virginia and as the market integration executive. Prior to which, Frank served in Bank of America's policy office, concentrating on cyber and international policy issues for the company.

Before joining Bank of America, Frank spent 20 years as a Foreign Service officer, serving in the field with six tours in the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, including command positions in war zones and other hostile environments. In addition, Frank was an associate with the National Intelligence Council and served on a number of inter-Agency boards where he guided U.S. policy, foreign collection and investments to protect American interests abroad.

'Frank has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the Hampton Roads community to deliver responsible growth. In this new role he will continue to uphold our company's commitment to the region,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America.

Frank is active in several of the company's employee networks, and currently serves as the vice chair of Merrill's Hispanic Latino Advisory Council. He lives in Williamsburg, VA with his wife Lacey and their three sons, Noah, Nicholas and Grant. Frank is active in the Cub Scouts, volunteers with local area Food Banks and is passionate about serving military families and Foreign Service families that call Hampton Roads their home.

Frank assumes the role of Hampton Roads President from Charlie Henderson, a 42-year Bank of America leader who served in the role for 15 years and plans to retire early next year.

