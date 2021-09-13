Log in
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Bank of America : has named Francisco “Frank” Castellanos as President of Bank of America Hampton Roads.

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Bank of America has named Francisco 'Frank' Castellanos as President of Bank of America Hampton Roads.

As Hampton Roads President, Frank will be responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the bank's eight lines of business to individuals, families and companies across the region. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social and economic concerns, strengthen communities and support the health and safety of local teammates.

Frank most recently served as Merrill Lynch Wealth Management market executive for Greater Virginia and as the market integration executive. Prior to which, Frank served in Bank of America's policy office, concentrating on cyber and international policy issues for the company.

Before joining Bank of America, Frank spent 20 years as a Foreign Service officer, serving in the field with six tours in the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, including command positions in war zones and other hostile environments. In addition, Frank was an associate with the National Intelligence Council and served on a number of inter-Agency boards where he guided U.S. policy, foreign collection and investments to protect American interests abroad.

'Frank has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the Hampton Roads community to deliver responsible growth. In this new role he will continue to uphold our company's commitment to the region,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America.

Frank is active in several of the company's employee networks, and currently serves as the vice chair of Merrill's Hispanic Latino Advisory Council. He lives in Williamsburg, VA with his wife Lacey and their three sons, Noah, Nicholas and Grant. Frank is active in the Cub Scouts, volunteers with local area Food Banks and is passionate about serving military families and Foreign Service families that call Hampton Roads their home.

Frank assumes the role of Hampton Roads President from Charlie Henderson, a 42-year Bank of America leader who served in the role for 15 years and plans to retire early next year.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporters May Contact:

Matt Card, Bank of America
Phone: 1.703.987.7427
matthew.card@bofa.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
