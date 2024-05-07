NEW YORK (Reuters) - An investment banker at Bank of America has died, the bank said on Monday.

The person died of natural causes, according to an email from the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who confirmed details when asked about the case.

The person died of "acute coronary artery thrombus," the office said. The disease causes the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel of the heart.

Bank of America said "our focus is on doing whatever we can to support the family and our team, who is devastated."

The bank did not disclose the individual's name or age.

The associate was part of the financial institutions group (FIG) team that advises bank clients on deals, according to a source familiar with the situation, and was also a former member of the U.S. Green Beret special forces.

The person died on Thursday, according to a second person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Milana Vinn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Christopher Cushing)

By Saeed Azhar and Milana Vinn