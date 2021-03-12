Bank of America : 2021 Additional Solicitation Materials

Bank of America Corporation

2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Additional Solicitation Materials

March 12, 2021

Our "placemat" sets forth Bank of America's values and purpose

What would you like the power to do? ® At Bank of America, we ask this question every day of all those we serve. It is at the core of how we live our values, deliver our purpose, and achieve responsible growth.

Our values

• Deliver together

• Act responsibly

• Realize the power of our people

• Trust the team

Our purpose

• To help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection

Responsible growth

• We must grow and win in the market - no excuses

• We must grow with our customer-focused strategy

• We must grow within our risk framework

• We must grow in a sustainable manner

Eight lines of business

• Serving the core financial needs of people, companies and institutional investors through eight lines of business

Responsible Growth

Our decade-long focus on Responsible Growth positioned us to be a source of stability for our customers and clients during this health and humanitarian crisis, to continue supporting the communities in which we work and live, and to consistently deliver for our shareholders.

At Bank of America, we focus on results and on how we deliver them. One of the things we should all be proud of is how we have delivered for our traditional stakeholders, customers, teammates and shareholders, and how we delivered for the broader society at the same time. A concept we embrace-the "genius of the and"(1)-applies to how we are delivering for customers, for teammates, for shareholders, AND for our communities and the society in which we operate.

- Brian Moynihan, CEO and Chairman

(1) This is a concept developed by Jim Collins in his book Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies.

Growth that is sustainable: Our ESG leadership. Our Board and management-level Global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee are actively engaged in the oversight of our ESG programs and strengthening our ESG practices to support Responsible Growth. Our ESG approach is integrated into each of our eight lines of business and helps define how we pursue growing business opportunities and manage risk.

Our commitment to drive racial equality and economic opportunity. Integral to sustainable Responsible Growth is sharing our success with the communities in which we operate, which we do through our industry leading ESG initiatives, including taking action to drive progress on racial and economic inequality in the United States. Our company believes that we have a role to play in helping communities move forward. This understanding is core to our company's commitment to Responsible Growth and to the people and communities we serve. As part of that commitment, our company knows that it must take action to address the real consequences of systemic racism.

Being a great place to work. Another way we drive Responsible Growth is by being a great place to work. We deliver on our commitment to be a great place to work by being a diverse and inclusive workplace, attracting and developing exceptional talent, supporting employees' physical, emotional, and financial wellness, and recognizing and rewarding performance.

Our focus on climate change and the environment. In February 2021, we outlined initial steps to achieve our goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our operations, financing activities, and supply chain before 2050. We continue to actively engage with our clients to support their own transitions to net zero and plans to establish interim emissions targets for high-emitting portfolios, including energy and power. In addition, we released our broader 2030 operational and supply chain goals as part of a holistic commitment to environmental sustainability. We also have named a Global Climate Risk Executive, who reports to our Chief Risk Officer and updates our Board's Enterprise Risk Committee on associated risks.

Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and global health and humanitarian crisis

Supporting our teammates

Invested in extensive steps to support the health and well-being of our employees, including restricted travel and in-person meetings, enhanced cleaning procedures, health supplies and wellness checks, site specific physical distancing plans, expanded capacity to serve clients virtually, and implementation of a significant work-from-home posture.

Made no COVID-19 pandemic related layoffs and reskilled 24K employees in 2020.

Enhanced benefits to employees and their families including over 44K free virtual consults with physicians and behavioral health providers; nearly 3M days of back-up care for children and adults as well as providing student enrichment resources.

Provided expert guidance to over 89K employees through our Life Event Services and Benefits Medical Escalation teams.

Distributed $9.4M through the Employee Relief Fund.

More than 165K employees participated in over 320 courageous conversations in 2020 focused on expanding our perspectives to drive a culture of inclusion.

Raised our minimum hourly rate of pay for U.S. teammates to $20 in the first quarter of 2020, more than one year earlier than planned.

Supporting our clients

Processed approximately 2M loan payment deferral requests through our Client Assistance Program (≈77K remained in place at the end of 2020).

First major bank to start taking Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications. Extended approximately 343K PPP loans to small businesses, ending the year with $23B in balances.

Processed Economic Impact Payments totaling more than $26B for clients and non-clients.

Approved $276B in new or expanded commercial commitments in 2020.

Raised $772B in capital for clients across debt and equity markets in 2020.

Supported institutional investor clients by providing liquidity and a strong and resilient trading platform.

Facilitated $70B in draws of funding for commercial clients during uncertainty of March and April 2020.

Strong client engagement across ourdigital platforms and continued proactive client outreach:

• 30.8M active mobile banking users at the end of 2020.

• Nearly 13M active Zelle® users, now including small businesses, up 33% over last year.

• Private Bank teams averaged 1,800+ client interactions per day in 2020.

For more information, see pages viii and 50 of our 2021 Proxy Statement.

Note: Information for 2020.

Supporting our communities

Allocated $300 million of our $1 billion, four-year initiative to accelerate work underway to help advance racial equality and economic opportunity, including:

• $25M in support of jobs initiatives

• $25M to support underserved and minority communities

• $50M in direct equity investments to Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs)

• $200M of equity funding to minority entrepreneurs, businesses, and funds

Committed $100M in philanthropy to support and address pressing needs related to the coronavirus, in addition to the $250M in philanthropic investments we provide each year.

Provided more than $250M in capital to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and MDIs to facilitate PPP lending. Ended the year as thelargest private investor in CDFIs in the U.S., with a $1.8B CDFI portfolio spanning 256 partner CDFIs across all 50 states.

Issued a $1B corporate social bond to support those on the front lines of the health crisis. The bond will benefit not-for-profit hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and manufacturers of healthcare equipment and supplies.

Issued a first-of-its kind $2B Equality Progress Sustainability Bond designed to advance racial equality, economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability.

Donated approximately 19M masks, more than 13K cases of sanitizer and nearly 1.4M gloves to vulnerable populations in 2020.