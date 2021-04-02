Log in
Bank of America : Acquires Axia Technologies, Inc.

04/02/2021
Acquisition Enhances the Bank’s Ability to Serve Healthcare Clients with a Comprehensive Range of Payment Solutions

Bank of America today announced that it has acquired Axia Technologies, Inc. (“AxiaMed”), an industry-leading health care payment and technology company focused on facilitating secure patient payments.

The acquisition will deepen and expand Bank of America’s payment offerings for healthcare clients and will further accelerate the bank’s ability to serve this key vertical. It is part of a broader initiative to integrate merchant services onto its proprietary platform following the dissolution of its merchant services joint venture last year. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are adding a talented team that brings great domain expertise and technology, and we’re excited to have them join Bank of America,” said Mark Monaco, head of enterprise payments at Bank of America. “We have a shared vision of providing clients with the best technology to meet their payment needs. Working together, we can leverage our joint expertise and capabilities to deliver a comprehensive range of payment and settlement solutions to our healthcare clients and their patients.”

Established in 2015, AxiaMed provides a gateway and terminal software solution, powering many healthcare providers to offer end-to-end, omni-channel patient payment solutions. Its integrated offerings help the financial performance of healthcare providers by expanding the payment options available to patients and streamlining administrative workflows.

“AxiaMed is excited to join Bank of America,” said Randal Clark, President, CEO and Founder of AxiaMed. “AxiaMed strives to ensure that our industry-leading payments platform can be leveraged by our partners and their clients, many of whom currently use numerous products and services of Bank of America, to provide a seamless and secure end-to-end patient payment experience.”

Bank of America has been developing its proprietary merchant services solutions over the past year that will better serve the payment needs of clients across all business lines. The platform leverages innovations such as real-time payments and best-in-class digital capabilities to provide essential functions such as merchant acquiring, payments processing and settlement, along with value-added services such as analytics and security solutions.

“Payments are core to what we do at Bank of America,” added Monaco. “We continue to invest to enable clients with expanded capabilities, and flexible solutions to meet a variety of business needs in an integrated and transparent way that puts the client first.”

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

AxiaMed

AxiaMed, based in Santa Barbara, California, is a healthcare financial technology company focused on facilitating patient payments. AxiaMed’s cloud-based healthcare payment platform integrates into various EHRs and practice management systems as well as revenue cycle, patient engagement, and related software applications to provide secure, flexible patient payment options with industry-leading features and optimal workflows. Architected uniquely for the healthcare industry, AxiaMed’s platform provides unprecedented enterprise-level security, financial interoperability and ease of scale for any healthcare organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the current expectations, plans or forecasts of Bank of America based on available information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements often use words like “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “intends,” “plans,” “predict,” “goal” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Bank of America undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

Forward-looking statements represent Bank of America’s current expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results, revenues, expenses, efficiency ratio, capital measures, and future business and economic conditions more generally, and other future matters. These statements are not guarantees of its future results or performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Bank of America’s control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of Bank of America’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in any of Bank of America’s other subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 85 059 M - -
Net income 2021 21 597 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 341 B 341 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 213 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 37,81 $
Last Close Price 39,49 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrea B. Smith Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%340 690
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%469 047
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%287 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 237
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.15%196 030
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY31.31%163 836
