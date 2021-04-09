Bank of America : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per Share or Depositary Share1 Record Date Payment Date Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series E $0.24722 April 30 May 17 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series F $1,022.22222 May 28 June 15 Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative, Series G $1,022.22222 May 28 June 15 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series U $26.00 May 15 June 1 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 $0.18750 May 15 May 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 $0.18542 May 15 May 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 $0.24722 May 15 May 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 $0.24722 May 1 May 21 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG $0.375 May 1 May 17 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series JJ $25.625 June 1 June 21 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK $0.3359375 June 1 June 25 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL $0.3125 June 1 June 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005369/en/