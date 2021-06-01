Log in
Bank of America : Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference Presentation

06/01/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

David Tyrie, Head of Digital

June 1, 2021

The past 5 years have seen increased digital adoption by clients, further accelerated by the pandemic

40.3

39.3

Trends accelerated

by pandemic

10.2

31.0

49%

4.9

17%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

RTP

40.3 millionDigital users

+30%

10.2 billionDigital Logins1

+108%

49% of all sales

Digital or Digital assisted

+3,200 bps

Continuing to invest in

leading digital functionality

12021 Digital Logins represents 1Q21 annualized logins normalized for highs in March that coincided with the Economic Impact Payments (EIP) stimulus.

2

2015

Now

Online ruled, mobile gaining, functionality limited

There was no:

  • Zelle or Erica
  • Digital sales for auto, mortgage or business
  • Face ID login or Free credit scores
  • Merrill Guided Investing, Dynamic Insights, Portfolio Story, Stock Story, Fund Story, or Idea Builder
  • Small business cash flow analysis
  • Budgeting tools
  • Digital appointments
  • My rewards or Preferred Rewards digital enrollment
  • Foreign currency order
  • Personalized onboarding
  • Pre-stageATM transactions
  • Click to dial
  • Digital claims and billing disputes
  • Life Plan®
  • Balance Assist

All products, full functionality, connected to high touch

Dozens of Apps in 1

66%

84%

% of 15B in annual client interactions now digitized

3

Pandemic drove new behaviors…

110

109

Digitally Active User Growth by Generation

108

107

106

105

104

103

102

101

100

Indexed Results (Jan 2020 = 100)

109

106

104

102

101

Jan-20

Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Nov-20Dec-20

Jan-21

Feb-21

Gen Z

Millennial

Gen X

Baby Boomer

Senior

4

70% Household penetration across all segments, up 221bps YoY

Platform Relationship Adoption Across Segments reported as of March 31, 2021:

Households / Relationships 1

Digitally Active

YoY

All Households

70%

221 bps

Retail

64%

144 bps

Retail w/o Single Service 2

80%

166 bps

Preferred

81%

200 bps

Small Business 3

82%

147 bps

Merrill Lynch 4

80%

333 bps

Private Bank 5

81%

371 bps

Global Banking 6

74%

267 bps

Digital HH Penetration

Up 221 bps YoY

1 Adoption Data reported at a one month lag (unless otherwise stated) and represents Households or Relationships and their Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, or Private Bank login activities in a 90-day period; 2 Reflects relationship clients only (i.e., clients that have deposit or other product combination) and excludes clients who only have single service products 3 Small Business client adoption is measured at the household level based on party ID; 4 90-day

Merrill Lynch $250K+ Households as of 3/31/2021 on any Digital channel (Excludes BANA/Banking Only HHs and most ESOP HHs); 5 Methodology reflects relationships $3MM+ as of 3/31/2021 and excludes: Irrevocable Trust-only

relationships; Institutional Philanthropic relationships; Exiting Relationships. 6 Includes clients that are digitally active on CashPro and/or BA360 and covered by Business Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Global Corporate

Banking and/or Investment Banking Relationship Managers or Corporate Bankers.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
