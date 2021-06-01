Bank of America : Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference Presentation
06/01/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference
David Tyrie, Head of Digital
June 1, 2021
The past 5 years have seen increased digital adoption by clients, further accelerated by the pandemic
40.3
39.3
Trends accelerated
by pandemic
10.2
31.0
49%
4.9
17%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
RTP
40.3 millionDigital users
+30%
10.2 billionDigital Logins1
+108%
49% of all sales
Digital or Digital assisted
+3,200 bps
Continuing to invest in
leading digital functionality
12021 Digital Logins represents 1Q21 annualized logins normalized for highs in March that coincided with the Economic Impact Payments (EIP) stimulus.
2
2015
Now
Online ruled, mobile gaining, functionality limited
There was no:
Zelle or Erica
Digital sales for auto, mortgage or business
Face ID login or Free credit scores
Merrill Guided Investing, Dynamic Insights, Portfolio Story, Stock Story, Fund Story, or Idea Builder
Small business cash flow analysis
Budgeting tools
Digital appointments
My rewards or Preferred Rewards digital enrollment
Foreign currency order
Personalized onboarding
Pre-stageATM transactions
Click to dial
Digital claims and billing disputes
Life Plan®
Balance Assist
All products, full functionality, connected to high touch
Dozens of Apps in 1
66%
84%
% of 15B in annual client interactions now digitized
3
Pandemic drove new behaviors…
110
109
Digitally Active User Growth by Generation
108
107
106
105
104
103
102
101
100
Indexed Results (Jan 2020 = 100)
109
106
104
102
101
Jan-20
Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20
Jul-20
Aug-20
Sep-20
Oct-20
Nov-20Dec-20
Jan-21
Feb-21
Gen Z
Millennial
Gen X
Baby Boomer
Senior
4
70% Household penetration across all segments, up 221bps YoY
Platform Relationship Adoption Across Segments reported as of March 31, 2021:
Households / Relationships 1
Digitally Active
YoY
All Households
70%
221 bps
Retail
64%
144 bps
Retail w/o Single Service 2
80%
166 bps
Preferred
81%
200 bps
Small Business 3
82%
147 bps
Merrill Lynch 4
80%
333 bps
Private Bank 5
81%
371 bps
Global Banking 6
74%
267 bps
Digital HH Penetration
Up 221 bps YoY
1 Adoption Data reported at a one month lag (unless otherwise stated) and represents Households or Relationships and their Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, or Private Bank login activities in a 90-day period; 2 Reflects relationship clients only (i.e., clients that have deposit or other product combination) and excludes clients who only have single service products 3 Small Business client adoption is measured at the household level based on party ID; 4 90-day
Merrill Lynch $250K+ Households as of 3/31/2021 on any Digital channel (Excludes BANA/Banking Only HHs and most ESOP HHs); 5 Methodology reflects relationships $3MM+ as of 3/31/2021 and excludes: Irrevocable Trust-only
relationships; Institutional Philanthropic relationships; Exiting Relationships. 6 Includes clients that are digitally active on CashPro and/or BA360 and covered by Business Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Global Corporate
Banking and/or Investment Banking Relationship Managers or Corporate Bankers.
5
