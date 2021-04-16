Bank of America : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
Bank of America
1Q21 Financial Results
April 15, 2021
We Are in a Position of Strength as the Economy Recovers
The Company has grown stronger during the pandemic which supports our Responsible Growth model
More capital, more deposits, record liquidity and improved capital ratios
Diverse and complementary businesses are competitive advantage
Markets-relatedbusinesses grew while asset and credit sensitive businesses recovered
Leading portfolio of products and services across all client segments
Industry-leadingdigital capabilities, with over 40MM digital consumer and 500K wholesale users
Highest brand, client, and employee favorability scores in Company history
Delivering for teammates, clients, communities and shareholders
Costs remain elevated as we continue to facilitate customers' access to government assistance programs (e.g. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) origination, unemployment payments, stimulus payments, PPP forgiveness)
Economic Recovery Has Gained Speed
BofA Global Research 2021 GDP Estimate Trend
U.S. GDP
Global GDP
6.0%6.5%7.0% 5.8%5.6%5.4%5.4%5.6%5.8%
4.6%
3.4%3.8%
U.S. Unemployment Trend
16%
14%
12%
10%
8%
Mar-21: 6%
6%
4%
2%
0%
Payment Spend Year-over-Year % Change
Credit Spend YTD1
Debit Spend YTD
Total Payments YTD 2
Total Payments Monthly2
40%
vs. 2020
vs. 2019
30%
20%
10%
0%
(10%)
(20%)
(30%)
Jan-20
Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20
Jul-20
Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20Nov-20Dec-20
Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21
Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21
1 Includes consumer and small business credit card portfolios in Consumer Banking and GWIM.
2 Total payments include total credit card, debit card, ACH, wires, bill pay, person-to-person, cash and checks.
Credit Card Days Past Due Trend
Credit Card Days Past Due ($MM)
• Early stage credit card delinquencies have
$4,000
declined below pre-pandemic levels as
deferrals expired and balances declined
$3,000
• As expected, increased later-stage
delinquencies led to higher credit card net
Trend
charge-offs in 1Q21, but net charge-offs
$2,000
are expected to decline in 2Q21 given
recent positive delinquency trends
$1,000
• As of the end of 1Q21 most early-stage
delinquency categories are at or near
historic lows
$0
Aug-19
Sep-19
Oct-19Nov-19
Dec-19
Jan-20
Feb-20Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20Jun-20Jul-20
Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20
Nov-20
Dec-20
Jan-21
Feb-21
Mar-21
Jun-19
Jul-19
5-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
90+ days
5-29 days ($MM)
30-59 days ($MM)
60-89 days ($MM)
90+ days ($MM)
$2,500
$700
$500
$1,200
$2,000
$600
$400
$1,000
$500
$800
$1,500
$300
$400
$600
$300
$1,000
$200
$400
$200
$500
$100
$100
$200
$0
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20Sep-20
Dec-20
Mar-21
$0
Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20
Mar-21
$0
Sep-19
Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Sep-20Dec-20
Mar-21
$0
Sep-19
Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20Sep-20
Dec-20
Mar-21
Jun-19
Jun-19
Jun-19
Jun-19
Global Banking Loans and Leases Trend
Global Banking Funded Loans and Leases (EOP, $B)
450
400
350
300
Indexed Funded Loans and Leases by Business1
120
Global Corporate and Investment Banking
Global Commercial Banking
110
Business Banking
100
90
80
70
1 EOP loan and lease balances indexed to 100.
