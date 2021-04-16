Log in
Bank of America : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

04/16/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
Bank of America

1Q21 Financial Results

April 15, 2021

We Are in a Position of Strength as the Economy Recovers

  • The Company has grown stronger during the pandemic which supports our Responsible Growth model
    • More capital, more deposits, record liquidity and improved capital ratios
  • Diverse and complementary businesses are competitive advantage
    • Markets-relatedbusinesses grew while asset and credit sensitive businesses recovered
  • Leading portfolio of products and services across all client segments
  • Industry-leadingdigital capabilities, with over 40MM digital consumer and 500K wholesale users
  • Highest brand, client, and employee favorability scores in Company history
  • Delivering for teammates, clients, communities and shareholders
    • Costs remain elevated as we continue to facilitate customers' access to government assistance programs (e.g. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) origination, unemployment payments, stimulus payments, PPP forgiveness)

2

Economic Recovery Has Gained Speed

BofA Global Research 2021 GDP Estimate Trend

U.S. GDP

Global GDP

6.0%6.5%7.0% 5.8%5.6%5.4%5.4%5.6%5.8%

4.6%

3.4%3.8%

U.S. Unemployment Trend

16%

14%

12%

10%

8%

Mar-21: 6%

6%

4%

2%

0%

Payment Spend Year-over-Year % Change

Credit Spend YTD1

Debit Spend YTD

Total Payments YTD 2

Total Payments Monthly2

40%

vs. 2020

vs. 2019

30%

20%

10%

0%

(10%)

(20%)

(30%)

Jan-20

Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20Nov-20Dec-20

Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21

Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21

1 Includes consumer and small business credit card portfolios in Consumer Banking and GWIM.

3

2 Total payments include total credit card, debit card, ACH, wires, bill pay, person-to-person, cash and checks.

Credit Card Days Past Due Trend

Credit Card Days Past Due ($MM)

Early stage credit card delinquencies have

$4,000

declined below pre-pandemic levels as

deferrals expired and balances declined

$3,000

As expected, increased later-stage

delinquencies led to higher credit card net

Trend

charge-offs in 1Q21, but net charge-offs

$2,000

are expected to decline in 2Q21 given

recent positive delinquency trends

$1,000

As of the end of 1Q21 most early-stage

delinquency categories are at or near

historic lows

$0

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20Jun-20Jul-20

Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20

Nov-20

Dec-20

Jan-21

Feb-21

Mar-21

Jun-19

Jul-19

5-29 days

30-59 days

60-89 days

90+ days

5-29 days ($MM)

30-59 days ($MM)

60-89 days ($MM)

90+ days ($MM)

$2,500

$700

$500

$1,200

$2,000

$600

$400

$1,000

$500

$800

$1,500

$300

$400

$600

$300

$1,000

$200

$400

$200

$500

$100

$100

$200

$0

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

$0

Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20

Mar-21

$0

Sep-19

Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Sep-20Dec-20

Mar-21

$0

Sep-19

Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

Jun-19

Jun-19

Jun-19

Jun-19

4

Global Banking Loans and Leases Trend

Global Banking Funded Loans and Leases (EOP, $B)

450

400

350

300

Indexed Funded Loans and Leases by Business1

120

Global Corporate and Investment Banking

Global Commercial Banking

110

Business Banking

100

90

80

70

1 EOP loan and lease balances indexed to 100.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
