Bank of America : Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference Presentation
Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
Andy Sieg
Katy Knox
President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
President, Bank of America Private Bank
June 14, 2021
Bank of America is a Leading Wealth Management Franchise
(1)
Wealth Management Client Balances
$0.3T
$0.2T
Loans
Deposits
$1.4T
AUM
(3)
$3.9T
$1.9T
Brokerage
(2)
BAC 2020 Net Income
(4)
Global Markets
$3.1B
GWIM
17%
Consumer
Global Banking
Banking
Breadth and Scale
20K Advisors
4MM Total Households
6MM Workplace Plan Participants
$19B FY 2020 GWIM Revenue
Industry Leadership
#1 Barron's Top 1,200 ranked Financial Advisors (2021)
#1 Barron's Top 100 Women Advisors (2020)
#1 in Forbes' Top Next Generation Advisors (2020)
Best Private Bank for Philanthropy Services (Globally) (5)
Best Private Bank for Customer Service (North America) (5)
Digital Leadership
Digital Wealth Impact Innovation Award for Digital Engagement (6)
Wealth Tech Award - Best Wealth Manager in North America for Use of Technology (5) Wealthmanagement.com Award for Social Media Leadership
__________________________
Note: Balances, advisors and households across BAC include Merrill Edge, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Bank of America Private Bank. Amounts may not total due to rounding.
(1)
As of March 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted.
(2)
Includes Brokerage, Custody, and total Merrill Edge relationship balances.
(3)
Excludes managed deposits.
(4)
Bank of America reports the results of its operations through four segments with the remaining operations recorded in All Other. Total BAC 2020 Net Income of $17.9B.
2
(5)
Source: Professional Wealth Management, a Financial Times publication, 2020.
Source: AITE Group, 2020.
Global Wealth & Investment Management Produces Solid Results
Revenue
Net Income
Return on Capital
$18.6B
$19.5B
$19.5B
$18.6B
$4.0B
$4.3B
28%
29%
$3.0B
$3.1B
21%
21%
Pre-tax
28%
29%
26%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2017
2018
2019
2020
2017
2018
2019
2020
3
Competitive Differentiation of Wealth Management at Bank of America through…
Strong ability to deliver comprehensive financial advice and planning at scale …
… across wealth continuum , leveraging our industry leading banking platform
Meaningful engagement of prospects and clients leading to record levels of client satisfaction
Driving organic growth that enables us to reinvest strategically
Investing in industry-leading digital experience for clients and advisors…
… and in advisor talent through our development program and advisor academy
4
We are Well Positioned to Address Significant Market Opportunity
Self-directed investors seeking
Affluent investors seeking
Customizable advice &
research, tools & wide range of
guidance & advice aligned to
investing solutions for complex
investments
their goals
needs
Wealth Continuum
Mass Market
Affluent
High Net Worth
(<$250K)
($250K - $1MM
)
($1MM - $10MM)
Wealth Management
$0.1T
$0.4T
$1.4T
Client Balances
(1)
Market Opportunity
$5T
$8T
$24T
5-Year CAGR
(2)
3%
6%
11%
BAC Internal
$1T
$3T
$6T
Opportunity
(3)
15MM Households
6MM Households
3MM Households
__________________________
Note: Market opportunity per IXI data as of June 2020. BAC client balances includes loans while market opportunity excludes loans.
BAC client balances as of March 31, 2021.
4.5-yearCompound Annual Growth Rate for the period of December 2015 through June 2020.
Deposit-onlyHouseholds as of March 31, 2021. Assets are based on IXI data and represent total off-us assets.
Sophisticated approach for managing significant wealth
Ultra High Net Worth
($10MM+)
$2.0T
$8T
10%
$1T
70K Households
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Bank of America Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:35:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Sales 2021
87 654 M
-
-
Net income 2021
25 768 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
13,7x
Yield 2021
1,82%
Capitalization
359 B
359 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,96x
Nbr of Employees
212 000
Free-Float
99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
43,19 $
Last Close Price
41,86 $
Spread / Highest target
24,2%
Spread / Average Target
3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.