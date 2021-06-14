Log in
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
Bank of America : Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference Presentation

06/14/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Andy Sieg

Katy Knox

President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

President, Bank of America Private Bank

June 14, 2021

Bank of America is a Leading Wealth Management Franchise(1)

Wealth Management Client Balances

$0.3T

$0.2T

Loans

Deposits

$1.4T

AUM(3)

$3.9T

$1.9T

Brokerage(2)

BAC 2020 Net Income(4)

Global Markets

$3.1B GWIM

17%

Consumer

Global Banking

Banking

Breadth and Scale

  • 20K Advisors
  • 4MM Total Households
  • 6MM Workplace Plan Participants
  • $19B FY 2020 GWIM Revenue

Industry Leadership

  • #1 Barron's Top 1,200 ranked Financial Advisors (2021)
  • #1 Barron's Top 100 Women Advisors (2020)
  • #1 in Forbes' Top Next Generation Advisors (2020)
  • Best Private Bank for Philanthropy Services (Globally)(5)
  • Best Private Bank for Customer Service (North America)(5)

Digital Leadership

Digital Wealth Impact Innovation Award for Digital Engagement(6)

Wealth Tech Award - Best Wealth Manager in North America for Use of Technology(5) Wealthmanagement.com Award for Social Media Leadership

__________________________

Note: Balances, advisors and households across BAC include Merrill Edge, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Bank of America Private Bank. Amounts may not total due to rounding.

(1)

As of March 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

(2)

Includes Brokerage, Custody, and total Merrill Edge relationship balances.

(3)

Excludes managed deposits.

(4)

Bank of America reports the results of its operations through four segments with the remaining operations recorded in All Other. Total BAC 2020 Net Income of $17.9B.

2

(5)

Source: Professional Wealth Management, a Financial Times publication, 2020.

  1. Source: AITE Group, 2020.

Global Wealth & Investment Management Produces Solid Results

Revenue

Net Income

Return on Capital

$18.6B

$19.5B

$19.5B

$18.6B

$4.0B

$4.3B

28%

29%

$3.0B

$3.1B

21%

21%

Pre-tax

28%

29%

26%

Margin

22%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2017

2018

2019

2020

2017

2018

2019

2020

3

Competitive Differentiation of Wealth Management at Bank of America through…

  • Strong ability to deliver comprehensive financial advice and planning at scale
  • across wealth continuum, leveraging our industry leading banking platform
  • Meaningful engagement of prospects and clients leading to record levels of client satisfaction
  • Driving organic growth that enables us to reinvest strategically
  • Investing in industry-leading digital experience for clients and advisors…
  • and in advisor talent through our development program and advisor academy

4

We are Well Positioned to Address Significant Market Opportunity

Self-directed investors seeking

Affluent investors seeking

Customizable advice &

research, tools & wide range of

guidance & advice aligned to

investing solutions for complex

investments

their goals

needs

Wealth Continuum

Mass Market

Affluent

High Net Worth

(<$250K)

($250K - $1MM)

($1MM - $10MM)

Wealth Management

$0.1T

$0.4T

$1.4T

Client Balances(1)

Market Opportunity

$5T

$8T

$24T

5-Year CAGR(2)

3%

6%

11%

BAC Internal

$1T

$3T

$6T

Opportunity(3)

15MM Households

6MM Households

3MM Households

__________________________

Note: Market opportunity per IXI data as of June 2020. BAC client balances includes loans while market opportunity excludes loans.

  1. BAC client balances as of March 31, 2021.
  2. 4.5-yearCompound Annual Growth Rate for the period of December 2015 through June 2020.
  3. Deposit-onlyHouseholds as of March 31, 2021. Assets are based on IXI data and represent total off-us assets.

Sophisticated approach for managing significant wealth

Ultra High Net Worth

($10MM+)

$2.0T

$8T

10%

$1T

70K Households

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 654 M - -
Net income 2021 25 768 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 359 B 359 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 212 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 43,19 $
Last Close Price 41,86 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrea B. Smith Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.11%358 712
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.14%485 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 055
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 070
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%204 069
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.36%188 822