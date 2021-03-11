Bank of America : Names Heather Albright President of Arkansas

Bank of America has named Heather Albright as President of Bank of America Arkansas. Albright succeeds Donnie Cook who has led the market for the past 16 years and recently announced his retirement earlier this month.

As president, Albright will be responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through our eight lines of business to companies, families and individuals across Arkansas. She will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, and build strong communities, as well as support the health, safety and engagement of local teammates.



With 16 years of experience at Bank of America, Albright will continue in her role as Global Commercial Banking senior vice president and senior relationship manager, supporting middle market clients. Since 2018, she has served as the market's integration executive responsible for business integration efforts.

'During his 16-year tenure as market president and more than 49 distinguished years with our company, Donnie built and nurtured valuable relationships with influencers and clients that made a lasting imprint on our company and throughout the market,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America. 'I thank him for his leadership and look forward to Heather continuing this important work.'

A native of Arkansas, Albright is an active member in the community and serves on the board of Economics Arkansas and also volunteers with several local organizations including Junior Achievement of Arkansas, Arkansas Foodbank, and Our House. She is active with the Bank of America Leadership, Education, Advocacy and Development (LEAD) for Women and co-leads the Little Rock Power of 10 group.

