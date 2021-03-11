Log in
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

Bank of America : Names Heather Albright President of Arkansas

03/11/2021 | 01:34pm EST
Bank of America has named Heather Albright as President of Bank of America Arkansas. Albright succeeds Donnie Cook who has led the market for the past 16 years and recently announced his retirement earlier this month.

As president, Albright will be responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through our eight lines of business to companies, families and individuals across Arkansas. She will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, and build strong communities, as well as support the health, safety and engagement of local teammates.

With 16 years of experience at Bank of America, Albright will continue in her role as Global Commercial Banking senior vice president and senior relationship manager, supporting middle market clients. Since 2018, she has served as the market's integration executive responsible for business integration efforts.

'During his 16-year tenure as market president and more than 49 distinguished years with our company, Donnie built and nurtured valuable relationships with influencers and clients that made a lasting imprint on our company and throughout the market,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America. 'I thank him for his leadership and look forward to Heather continuing this important work.'

A native of Arkansas, Albright is an active member in the community and serves on the board of Economics Arkansas and also volunteers with several local organizations including Junior Achievement of Arkansas, Arkansas Foodbank, and Our House. She is active with the Bank of America Leadership, Education, Advocacy and Development (LEAD) for Women and co-leads the Little Rock Power of 10 group.


Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

###

Diane Wagner, Bank of America
Phone: 1.312.992.2370
diane.wagner@bofa.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 18:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
