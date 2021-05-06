Log in
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
Bank of America : Names Mark K. Bennett President of Jacksonville

05/06/2021 | 08:05am EDT
Bank of America has named Mark K. Bennett as President of Bank of America Jacksonville. Bennett succeeds Greg Smith, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

As Jacksonville president, Bennett will be responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the bank's eight lines of business to companies, families and individuals across northeast Florida. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, and build strong communities, as well as support the health, safety and engagement of local teammates.

'Mark has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the Jacksonville community and personifies Bank of America's commitment to stakeholder service,' said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and CEO. 'Mark is perfectly positioned to build upon the legacy and impact that Greg established in his three decades-plus with Bank of America. I thank Greg for his leadership and I wish him the very best with the next chapter in his life.'

Since joining Bank of America in 2003 as an associate client manager, Bennett has held business banking leadership roles as central and north Florida market executive, North and South Carolina market executive, and senior treasury solutions officer. He continues to serve as the Southeast region executive for Business Banking, in addition to leading the Black and African American business owner initiative for the bank nationally.

A resident of Jacksonville, Bennett is active in the community serving on the board of directors for the Jax Chamber of Commerce, Communities In Schools Advisory Council, board of trustees for the Pace Center for Girls, Black Executive Leadership Council, the board of Leadership Jacksonville, and is the director of the board for the North Florida Association of Financial Professionals. He is a member of Florida State University's Academic Excellence Society, Alumni Association, GOLDEN RING Society, and President's Club Robert Strozier Society. He has also served on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Central SC Alliance, Columbia Urban League, Charlotte Global Vision Leaders Group, Jacksonville Urban League, and Gator Bowl Committee.

Bennett attended Florida State University and earned bachelor's degrees in both management information systems and finance. He attended Pacific Coast Banking School at University of Washington and earned a master's degree in banking.


Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 40 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

###

Reporters May Contact:
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
