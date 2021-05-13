Bank of America : report for March 31, 2021

Important Presentation Information

These disclosures are required by the Liquidity Coverage Ratio: Public Disclosure Requirements Final Rule published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in alignment with the Basel 3 liquidity framework and U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Final Rule (LCR Rule). Information contained in this report is presented in accordance with the LCR Rule, and follows the Liquidity Coverage Ratio: Public Disclosure Requirements Final Rule for the quantitative and qualitative presentation of data. Information presented herein may differ from similar information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements and other publicly available disclosures. Unless specified otherwise, all amounts and information are presented in conformity with the definitions, rules and requirements of the LCR Rule.

U.S. banking regulators permit certain Pillar 3 disclosure requirements to be addressed by their inclusion in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Corporation. In such instances, incorporation into this report is made by reference to the relevant section(s) of the most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. This Pillar 3 report should be read in conjunction with the aforementioned report as information regarding liquidity and risk management is lar gely contained in this filing. The table below indicates the location of such disclosure.

DISCLOSURE MAP

Pillar 3 2020 Form 1Q21 Form Description Report page 10-K page 10-Q page reference reference reference Executive Summary 3 24-25 3 LCR Requirements and Disclosures 3 57-61 23-26 Main Driv ers of the LCR 4 57-61 23-26 Composition of Eligible HQLA 5 57-61 23-26 Concentration of Funding Sources 5 57-61 23-26 Deriv ative Exposures and Potential Collateral Calls 5 Currency Mismatch in the LCR 5 Centralized Liquidity Management Function 5 57-61 23-26

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Bank of America Corporation (together, with its consolidated subsidiaries, Bank of America, "we" or "us") is a Delaware corporation, a bank holding company and a financial holding company. When used in this report, "the Corporation" may refer to Bank of America Corporation individually, Bank of America Corporation and its subsidiaries or certain of Bank of America Corporation's subsidiaries or affiliates. Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations and governments with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. Our principal executive offices are located in the Bank of America Corporate Center, 100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255.

LCR REQUIREMENTS AND DISCLOSURES

The objective of the LCR is to promote the short-term resilience of the liquidity risk profile of financial institutions by requiring banks to hold high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) that can be easily monetized to meet their liquidity needs for a 30 calendar-day liquidity stress scenario. The LCR is intended to improve the banking sector's ability to absorb shocks arising from financial and economic stress. The LCR is calculated as the amount of a financial institution's HQLA relative to the prescribed net cash outflows the institution could encounter over a 30 calendar-day period of significant liquidity stress, expressed as a percentage.