Bank of America on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $40.38, down $0.45 or 1.09%

--Would be lowest close since March 11, 2022, when it closed at $40.33

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 7.65% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 27, 2021, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst seven-day stretch since the seven days ending March 8, 2022, when it fell 14.28%

--Down 9.23% year-to-date

--Down 26.44% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

--Up 1.75% from 52 weeks ago (April 6, 2021), when it closed at $39.69

--Down 18.22% from its 52-week closing high of $49.38 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 9.36% from its 52-week closing low of $36.93 on July 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $40.10; lowest intraday level since March 8, 2022, when it hit $38.17

--Down 1.78% at today's intraday low

--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:26:27 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1444ET