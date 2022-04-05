Log in
Bank of America on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

04/05/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $40.38, down $0.45 or 1.09%


--Would be lowest close since March 11, 2022, when it closed at $40.33

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 7.65% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 27, 2021, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst seven-day stretch since the seven days ending March 8, 2022, when it fell 14.28%

--Down 9.23% year-to-date

--Down 26.44% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

--Up 1.75% from 52 weeks ago (April 6, 2021), when it closed at $39.69

--Down 18.22% from its 52-week closing high of $49.38 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 9.36% from its 52-week closing low of $36.93 on July 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $40.10; lowest intraday level since March 8, 2022, when it hit $38.17

--Down 1.78% at today's intraday low

--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:26:27 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1444ET

All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
02:45pBank of America on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:01pBank of America Invests Nearly $43 Million to Help Drive Economic Mobility in Washingto..
PR
11:11aBank of America expands partnership with Alaska Air Group
AQ
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Acuity Brands, Comcast, Tesla, Bank of Ameri..
PR
09:23aGLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Bank of America
MT
07:00aPiper Sandler Adjusts Bank of America's Price Target to $51 From $57, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
04:34aBank of America Mobilized and Deployed $250 Billion in Sustainable Finance Capital in 2..
AQ
04/04Goldman Sachs Lifts Bank of America's Price Target to $52 From $51, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
04/04Oppenheimer Adjusts Bank of America's Price Target to $53 From $52, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
04/04Bank of America Names Susan Rabinowitz President of Treasure Coast
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94 113 M - -
Net income 2022 26 422 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 329 B 329 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 208 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,83 $
Average target price 50,79 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.23%329 288
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 544
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 085
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 413
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.00%184 225