Bank of America on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $38.30, down $1.59 or 3.97%

-- Would be lowest close since March 25, 2021, when it closed at $37.66

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 4, 2020, when it fell 4.09%

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Down 1.02% month-to-date

-- Up 26.34% year-to-date

-- Down 30.25% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

-- Up 78.78% from 52 weeks ago (April 16, 2020), when it closed at $21.42

-- Down 4.41% from its 52-week closing high of $40.06 on April 12, 2021

-- Up 83.49% from its 52-week closing low of $20.87 on May 13, 2020

-- Traded as low as $38.19; lowest intraday level since March 29, 2021, when it hit $37.86

-- Down 4.24% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 4, 2020, when it fell as much as 5.77%

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:48:17 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

04-15-21 1107ET