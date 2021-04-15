Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America Corporation    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

04/15/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $38.30, down $1.59 or 3.97%

-- Would be lowest close since March 25, 2021, when it closed at $37.66

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 4, 2020, when it fell 4.09%

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Down 1.02% month-to-date

-- Up 26.34% year-to-date

-- Down 30.25% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

-- Up 78.78% from 52 weeks ago (April 16, 2020), when it closed at $21.42

-- Down 4.41% from its 52-week closing high of $40.06 on April 12, 2021

-- Up 83.49% from its 52-week closing low of $20.87 on May 13, 2020

-- Traded as low as $38.19; lowest intraday level since March 29, 2021, when it hit $37.86

-- Down 4.24% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 4, 2020, when it fell as much as 5.77%

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:48:17 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-21 1107ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -3.94% 38.305 Delayed Quote.31.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.83% 34012.05 Delayed Quote.10.03%
NASDAQ 100 1.38% 14007.765392 Delayed Quote.7.10%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.18% 14025.005115 Delayed Quote.7.52%
S&P 500 0.89% 4166.21 Delayed Quote.10.26%
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
11:08aBank of America on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- ..
DJ
10:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on upbeat earnings, s..
RE
10:38aGlobal markets live: Blackrock, Dell, Softbank
10:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on upbeat earnings, s..
RE
10:25aSTREET COLOR : Bank of America Credit Card Charge-Off Rate 3.09% vs 2.56% Prior,..
MT
10:03aCitigroup profit triples on reserve release, to exit some consumer units in A..
RE
09:54aBanks Log Lower or Negative Provisions for Credit Losses
DJ
09:41aSTREET COLOR : Bank of America Says NII Will Rise by Minimum of $1 Bln By End-20..
MT
09:27aBANK OF AMERICA  : First-Quarter Results Grow Year-on-Year Amid Plans for $25 Bi..
MT
09:24aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The first earnings reports give reason to hope
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 85 447 M - -
Net income 2021 22 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 344 B 344 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 213 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 40,65 $
Last Close Price 39,88 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrea B. Smith Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%344 055
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.00%458 485
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.54%286 596
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%214 299
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.08%192 061
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY39.13%173 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ