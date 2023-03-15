Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bank of America Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:39:08 2023-03-15 pm EDT
27.91 USD   -2.97%
12:29pBank Shares Under Renewed Pressure as Credit Suisse Slide Intensifies Banking Turmoil
MT
12:06pBank of America on Track for Lowest Close Since December 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:40aTech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed
RE
Bank of America on Track for Lowest Close Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

03/15/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $28.26, down $0.50 or 1.74%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 14, 2020, when it closed at $28.22

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Down 17.61% month-to-date

--Down 14.67% year-to-date

--Down 48.52% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

--Down 33.97% from 52 weeks ago (March 16, 2022), when it closed at $42.80

--Down 36.03% from its 52-week closing high of $44.18 on March 22, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $27.68; lowest intraday level since Nov. 23, 2020, when it hit $27.06

--Down 3.76% at today's intraday low

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 11:47:36 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1205ET

Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 27 385 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,34x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 28,76 $
Average target price 40,13 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC11.89%138 368