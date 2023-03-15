Bank of America on Track for Lowest Close Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $28.26, down $0.50 or 1.74%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 14, 2020, when it closed at $28.22

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Down 17.61% month-to-date

--Down 14.67% year-to-date

--Down 48.52% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

--Down 33.97% from 52 weeks ago (March 16, 2022), when it closed at $42.80

--Down 36.03% from its 52-week closing high of $44.18 on March 22, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $27.68; lowest intraday level since Nov. 23, 2020, when it hit $27.06

--Down 3.76% at today's intraday low

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:47:36 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-15-23 1205ET