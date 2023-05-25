Advanced search
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-24 pm EDT
28.10 USD   -1.68%
05:12aBank of America redeploys 40 Asia bankers as China dealmaking stalls
RE
04:31aPhysicians Realty Trust Secures $400 Million Term Loan
MT
05/24Airbus rules out imminent launch of new A220 jet version
RE
Bank of America redeploys 40 Asia bankers as China dealmaking stalls

05/25/2023 | 05:12am EDT
A Bank Of America sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has told around 40 bankers in Asia to look for new roles within the organisation, a person familiar with the matter said, as it moves to control costs globally and cut back amid slowing Chinese dealmaking.

The bank on Wednesday notified the staff in Asia Pacific markets that they would have to look for new jobs in other divisions or geographies within the company, the person said.

Those who can't find another role internally within a few months would face redundancy, according to the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Most of the affected bankers work in junior roles and in Chinese equities, while a few are employees in banking and markets divisions.

Stalled Chinese dealmaking and sluggish prospects have prompted the bank, which had around 217,000 employees worldwide at the end of March, to look to cut back in this area, while it is also aiming to keep headcount down globally, the person said.

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment.

Bloomberg first reported the move on Thursday.

Bank of America expects its global headcount to shrink to 213,000 by the end of June, an executive said during first quarter earnings.

Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said during a forum in April that the bank was "not laying people off" and it would redeploy staff that had to move roles.

The programme in the Asia-Pacific follows a similar one that is seeing fewer than 200 wealth management and lending employees moved to product specialist positions within the company's global operations organization.

(Reporting by Selena Li and Kane Wu; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.68% 28.1 Delayed Quote.-15.16%
MSCI CHINA (STRD) -1.70% 60.715 Real-time Quote.-2.01%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2146.15 Delayed Quote.13.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 101 B - -
Net income 2023 27 806 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,23x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.16%223 933
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.86%399 155
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.20%237 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.38%171 466
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%155 042
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.19%154 629
