Bank of America's CEO says consumer spending levels continue to grow

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday that consumer spending
has continued to grow so far in February, indicating that the
recovery the bank has seen in restaurant and other spending
categories is ongoing.
"When you look at the core spending levels of consumers,
they continue to be very strong," Moynihan said in an interview
on CNBC. "We said January (spending) was up 15% to 20%. We're
seeing that continue into February."
Moynihan, who leads the second-largest U.S. bank, said
customers are spending more across the board, including at
restaurants, as concern over the Omicron variant of COVID-19
wanes.
In January, combined credit and debit card spending by Bank
of America customers was up 16% to $65 billion compared to
January 2021, with credit card spending alone up 28%, the bank
said earlier this month.
The amount of money customers have in their checking and
savings accounts in January was also up 15% year-over-year.
Moynihan said these and other trends are broadly positive
for the economy. On the subject of corporations, he said that
current corporate debt levels do not pose any significant
economic threat.
