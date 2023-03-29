Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:10 2023-03-29 pm EDT
28.64 USD   +1.83%
03:01pOver 10 Million BofA Clients Use Life Plan to Pursue Financial Goals Through Personalized Digital Experience
PR
02:59pBank of America's financial planning app draws $55 billion over two-plus years
RE
12:10pWall St climbs as bank fears ease, rate-hike pause hopes grow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America's financial planning app draws $55 billion over two-plus years

03/29/2023 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Person walks past a Bank of America sign in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's digital personal finance tool, Life Plan, has attracted more than $55 billion in new money since its launch in late 2020, as customers use technology to set financial goals.

Life Plan, which has more than 10 million users, enables customers to set goals such as saving for a vacation or college or to build a retirement fund. The tool has gained popularity as consumers increasingly use apps for managing payments, budgeting and shopping.

BofA's app allows customers to move money around their bank and brokerage accounts, as well as pull in funds from other institutions, David Tyrie, chief digital officer at Bank of America, told Reuters.

"This is a very human experience that's designed to say what's important to you, and we're going to help you learn about it," he added.

While millennials and Gen-Z account for 63% of the app's users, Gen X and baby boomers make up 38%.

Over time, artificial intelligence has helped to make the tool easier for customers to use, helping it to gain traction, said Nikki Katz, head of digital at BofA, at the Consumer Bankers Association conference on Monday in Las Vegas.

Usage of the lender's AI-driven virtual assistant, Erica, has also surged, with more than 33.5 million clients interaction in 2022, the lender said.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Lananh Nguyen and Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
03:01pOver 10 Million BofA Clients Use Life Plan to Pursue Financial Goals Through Personaliz..
PR
02:59pBank of America's financial planning app draws $55 billion over two-plus years
RE
12:10pWall St climbs as bank fears ease, rate-hike pause hopes grow
RE
10:36aKULR Technology Group Names Shawn Canter CFO
MT
09:27aUK Short-Dated Gilt Supply in 2Q Expected to Peak in April
DJ
07:13aOutlooks from Infineon and Micron boost Europe's chip sector
DP
06:14aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investor Mood Improves;..
DJ
05:54aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Continues to Improve as Banking ..
DJ
04:03aBank of America-New Merrill Study Finds Affluent Asian American and Pacific Islanders M..
AQ
03/28Alibaba's breakup lifts hopes China's regulatory winter is thawing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 27 266 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,22x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 28,12 $
Average target price 39,26 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.10%224 940
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%379 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%222 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 968
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%140 432
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.99%135 684
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer