Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-09-13 am EDT
34.44 USD   -2.37%
10:10aBANK OF AMERICA : to Participate in BofA Securities 27th Annual Financials CEO Conference on September 20
PU
09:23aGen Z struggles to save as inflation refuses to stop trending
RE
08:07aUnion College Receives Bank of America Grant to Support Growing Hispanic Population at the College
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America : to Participate in BofA Securities 27th Annual Financials CEO Conference on September 20

09/13/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of America Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick will participate in the BofA Securities 27th Annual Financials CEO Conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. British Summer Time in London (8:15 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of this event will be accessible through the Bank of America Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com. A replay will also be available.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,000 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 55 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 14:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
10:10aBANK OF AMERICA : to Participate in BofA Securities 27th Annual Financials CEO Conference ..
PU
09:23aGen Z struggles to save as inflation refuses to stop trending
RE
08:07aUnion College Receives Bank of America Grant to Support Growing Hispanic Population at ..
PR
06:16aU.S. banks' key performance metric set to turn around in second half
RE
06:09aBank of America sees BoE raising rates to 4% by Aug 2023
RE
04:48aBank of America moves some of its Russia-based bankers to Dubai - sources
RE
03:26aBank of America Relocates Some Russia-Based Staff to Dubai, Reuters Reports
DJ
09/12Bank of America CEO predicts income boost from higher rates
RE
09/12Fed set for another 75-basis-point rate hike; early pivot unlikely
RE
09/12BofA CEO says bank is satisfied with current headcount - Fox News interview
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 670 M - -
Net income 2022 26 325 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 283 B 283 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 35,27 $
Average target price 41,97 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.72%283 403
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.85%353 610
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.11%172 698
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 709
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-4.89%138 248