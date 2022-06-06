Log in
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

Bank of America : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 13

06/06/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Bank of America Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Borthwick, will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this event will be accessible through the Bank of America Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com. A replay will also be available.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,100 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for news email alerts.

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 13:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94 700 M - -
Net income 2022 27 169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 292 B 292 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 208 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.66%291 579
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%382 286
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%238 862
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.30%184 479
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.59%169 884
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-20.10%149 071