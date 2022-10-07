Advanced search
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:11 2022-10-07 am EDT
31.26 USD   -0.64%
Bank of America to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 17
Ambac Settles With Bank of America for $1.84 Billion; Shares Soar
Top Premarket Gainers
Bank of America to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 17

10/07/2022 | 09:01am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Bank of America will report its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, October 17.  The results will be released at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

Investor Conference Call Information
For a listen-only connection to the investor presentation, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international). The conference ID is 79795. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors can also listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's Investor Relations website.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,000 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 55 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-october-17-301643669.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation


