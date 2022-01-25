Bank of America to give employees stock awards -memo

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on
Tuesday that it will give around 97% of its employees special
compensation awards, most of which will be delivered in
restricted stock units, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
The total value of the awards is around $1 billion,
reflecting the 47% increase in Bank of America's stock price
last year, bank Chief Executive Brian Moynihan wrote in the note
to employees.
"For this year, the estimated value of these awards is
multiple times higher than the prior cash awards," Moynihan
wrote. This is the fifth year the bank has issued the
compensation awards.
The awards will go out to eligible bank employees earning
annual total compensation of $500,000 or less. Employees will
receive between 65 and 600 restricted units of Bank of America
stock, based on compensation, which will begin to vest next
year.
Restricted stock units are stock-based compensation that are
transferable only when certain conditions are met.
Separately, some part-time employees and others who work in
certain international locations will receive cash awards of
$750, or the local currency equivalent, according to the memo.
This is the first year the bank issued the stock awards to
employees making under $100,000, and it follows the bank's
commitment last year to raise its hourly minimum wage for
employees to $25 by 2025.
The stock awards come amid bonus season at the big banks,
some of which have rewarded employees handsomely in a bid to
retain talent amid cutthroat competition.
Goldman Sachs increased its annual bonus pool for
top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, while JPMorgan
Chase increased it by 30% to 40%, Reuters reported earlier in
January.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and Sandra Maler)