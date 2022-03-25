Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
BoFA, Citi expect multiple 50-bps Fed hikes this year as inflation bites

03/25/2022 | 11:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America sign is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America (BofA) and Citi have joined a small but growing number of top investment banks calling for more aggressive interest rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve against a backdrop of soaring inflation data and hawkish comments from policymakers.

BoFA now expects two hikes of 50 basis points each at the Fed's June and July meetings with "risks" of those expectations being pulled forward into May and June respectively.

Citi, on the other hand, sees 50 basis-point increases in May, June, July, and September. The bank also expects 25 basis-point tightening in October and December.

"Our economists also now expect the Fed to keep hiking each meeting until they reach a 3-3.25% range in May '23," economists at the bank said. "This represents a 25 bps higher terminal rate achieved 7 months earlier vs previously forecast."

Money markets are assigning an 80% probability of a 50 bps rate hike in May and about 200 basis points in cumulative hikes by the end of 2022 after the Fed raised rates by a quarter point last week.

Goldman Sachs expects as much as seven rate hikes in 2022 and as many as five in 2023.

Citi expects the Fed to continue hiking into 2023, reaching a policy rate target range of 3.5-3.75%.

"Recent Fed speak raised our conviction that Chair (Jerome) Powell and the broader committee will support a 50-bp rate hike in May, despite balance sheet reduction announced at the same meeting," Citi said in its latest note.

"It appears that 50-bp would have been delivered in March if not for acute uncertainty related to geopolitical tensions," Citi said.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 967 M - -
Net income 2022 26 375 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 347 B 347 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 208 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 43,07 $
Average target price 51,25 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.19%347 353
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.15%415 431
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%245 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.98%195 136
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.04%184 343
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%183 100