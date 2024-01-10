Bank of America Corporation is a banking group organized around 5 areas of activity: - commercial banking (56.8% of Net Interest Income); - business and investment banking (23%); - wealth management and asset management (14.1%); - market banking (5.9%); - other (0.2%). At the end of 2022, the group managed USD 1,930.3 billion in current deposits and USD 1,033.1 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks