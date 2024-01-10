(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
FTSE 100
Bank of America cuts Ashtead Group to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 5,300 (6,000) pence
UBS starts Intermediate Capital Group with 'buy' - price target 1,950 pence
UBS starts 3i Group with 'buy' - price target 2,700 pence
Deutsche Bank raises GSK price target to 1,850 (1,700) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises Unite Group price target to 1,130 (1,115) pence - 'neutral'
Bernstein cuts Croda International price target to 4,500 (5,100) pence - 'market-perform'
Barclays cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 625 (630) pence - 'overweight'
RBC raises Intertek to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 4,700 (3,900) pence
RBC cuts DCC to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 5,700 (5,500) pence
RBC raises Compass Group to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 2,400 (1,925) pence
Berenberg raises Informa price target to 975 (850) pence - 'buy'
DZ Bank raises BAE Systems price target to 1,330 (1,190) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America raises London Stock Exchange price target to 11,100 (10,500) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America raises Schroders price target to 415 (390) pence - 'underperform'
FTSE 250
UBS raises abrdn price target to 150 (148) pence - 'sell'
Bank of America raises abrdn price target to 170 (160) pence - 'underperform'
UBS cuts Man Group price target to 290 (295) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America cuts Man Group price target to 250 (255) pence - 'neutral'
UBS raises Jupiter Fund Management price target to 75 (72) pence - 'sell'
Bank of America raises Jupiter Fund Management price target to 82 (80) pence - 'underperform'
UBS raises Ashmore Group price target to 205 (195) pence - 'neutral'
Bank of America raises Ashmore Group to 'neutral' (underperform) - price target 215 (155) pence
UBS raises AJ Bell price target to 260 (240) pence - 'sell'
RBC raises IWG to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 215 (170) pence
Berenberg starts WAG Payment Solutions with 'buy' - price target 120 pence
Bank of America raises Ninety One price target to 165 (155) pence - 'underperform'
Bank of America cuts Bridgepoint to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 280 (240) pence
SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM
Bank of America raises CRH price target to 6,000 (5,600) EUR - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs cuts Deliveroo price target to 154 (162) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com price target to 16.20 (16.90) EUR - 'neutral'
RBC cuts Oxford Nanopore Technologies price target to 260 (300) pence - 'outperform'
RBC cuts Capita Group to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 23 (42) pence
Berenberg starts Wise with 'buy' - price target 1,140 pence
RBC cuts MJ Gleeson price target to 525 (550) pence - 'outperform'
