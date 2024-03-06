"We've had better capital markets activity, you can see that just in the deal flow," BofA's finance chief Alastair Borthwick said at a financial conference.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Lananh Nguyen)
By Saeed Azhar
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America expects its investment banking revenue to rise by 10% to 15% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while its net interest income could come in on the high end of its forecast range, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"We've had better capital markets activity, you can see that just in the deal flow," BofA's finance chief Alastair Borthwick said at a financial conference.
