Banks currently serves as vice chair and chief investment officer for the lender's pension and benefits plan investments. In his 23-year tenure at BofA and its legacy companies, the executive led global wealth and investment management, as well as private banking.
As a regular commentator on economic trends and markets, Banks said he learned the most during periods of turmoil. Those included the 1987 stock market crash, when he was a newly promoted equity researcher, and the 2008 financial crisis, when he had "a front row seat" as a BofA executive.
"I always try to be a student of my own successes and failures, and try to raise the bar," Banks said.
