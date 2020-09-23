Log in
Citigroup pledges over $1 billion to combat racial inequality

09/23/2020 | 09:29am EDT
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it would set aside more than $1 billion to support initiatives that help close the racial wealth gap and increase economic mobility for people of color.

The Wall Street bank said the three-year initiative will include programs that would provide greater access to banking and credit in communities of color, increase investment in Black-owned businesses and expand homeownership among Black Americans.

"We are in the midst of a national reckoning on race and words are not enough," said Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason. "We need awareness, education, and action that drive results."

Mason is one of the industry's most senior Black executives.

Citi's statement comes amid a broader re-think of racism in the United States in recent months, after police killings of Black Americans including George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Many U.S. companies have issued statements of solidarity with the Black community, promised to increase diversity among employees and collectively pledged nearly $2 billion to advance racial justice and equity.

In June, Bank Of America decided to pledge $1 billion to address economic and racial inequality.

Reuters reported on Tuesday Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf exasperated some Black employees in a Zoom meeting this summer when he reiterated the bank had trouble reaching diversity goals because there was not enough qualified minority talent.

(Reporting by Madhvi Pokhriyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86 676 M
Net income 2020 14 060 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 213 000
Free-Float 99,8%
