Consumer companies rose, capping robust gains for the week after the Federal Reserve's pivot to a rate-cutting bias spurred hopes about a revival in the housing market.

The timing of the Fed's pivot was unexpected because of the relative strength of economic activity, said one strategist.

"Consumer spending has picked up at satisfactory clip, the labor market remains attractive, which does help to underpin consumer spending," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Powell was likely reluctant to ignore stock and bond markets' overwhelming expectations of a series of rate cuts in 2024, said Krosby.

Shares of Darden Restaurants slipped even after the operator of casual-dining chains such as Olive Garden reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Costco Wholesale shares rose after the discount warehouse chain posted fiscal first-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Consumer-products giant Kimberly-Clark after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Securities cut their ratings on the company's shares, citing doubts about profit margins.

Food inflation has moderated in recent months, which could crimp the recent torrid growth in food processor's sales.

