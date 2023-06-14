Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bank of America Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-14 pm EDT
29.12 USD   -0.95%
05:43pConsumer Cos Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12:20pCitigroup Adjusts Bank of America's Price Target to $31 From $33, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10:06aFed Day
MS
Consumer Cos Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Consumer Roundup

06/14/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
Consumer companies fell slightly as Treasury yields rose.

A spike in Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve's warning that it could raise rates again later this year triggered fears that mortgage rates will begin moving up again. One brokerage said the outlook for the economy has improved slightly since the start of the year.

"If labor supply is rebounding, the gap between labor supply and labor demand is falling and should mean that the Fed can achieve 2% outcomes with less adverse consequences," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

"Our forecast is now as much a 'growth recession' as it is a 'mild recession.'"

Kroger shares ticked up ahead of the supermarket chain's quarterly earnings report.

Stitch Fix named former Macy's executive Matt Baer chief executive of the personal-shopping service.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1742ET

