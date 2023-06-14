Consumer Cos Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer companies fell slightly as Treasury yields rose.

A spike in Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve's warning that it could raise rates again later this year triggered fears that mortgage rates will begin moving up again. One brokerage said the outlook for the economy has improved slightly since the start of the year.

"If labor supply is rebounding, the gap between labor supply and labor demand is falling and should mean that the Fed can achieve 2% outcomes with less adverse consequences," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

"Our forecast is now as much a 'growth recession' as it is a 'mild recession.'"

Kroger shares ticked up ahead of the supermarket chain's quarterly earnings report.

Stitch Fix named former Macy's executive Matt Baer chief executive of the personal-shopping service.

