Consumer Cos Stem Losses on Strong Weekend Sales - Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell, but not by much, after an unexpectedly strong kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

Store traffic rose 7% this Black Friday compared with last, said tracking firm RetailNext, but shoppers spent less per capita.

One brokerage said consumer demand for services will likely keep consumer activity strong in 2023.

"Trade may continue to add to growth as household spending rebalances toward services," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

