    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
36.86 USD   -2.23%
05:06pConsumer Cos Stem Losses on Strong Weekend Sales - Consumer Roundup
DJ
09:29aSector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:36aJPMorgan Among Banks Reportedly Considering Reimbursing Zelle Scam Victims, WSJ Says
MT
Consumer Cos Stem Losses on Strong Weekend Sales - Consumer Roundup

11/28/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell, but not by much, after an unexpectedly strong kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

Store traffic rose 7% this Black Friday compared with last, said tracking firm RetailNext, but shoppers spent less per capita.

One brokerage said consumer demand for services will likely keep consumer activity strong in 2023.

"Trade may continue to add to growth as household spending rebalances toward services," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1706ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94 996 M - -
Net income 2022 26 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 302 B 302 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 213 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 37,70 $
Average target price 41,59 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Frick Bob ice Chair of the Board & Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA0.42%139 716