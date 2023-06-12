Advanced search
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
06-12-23
29.13 USD   -0.48%
Consumer Cos Up on Economic Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:27pBofA CEO says he may consider deal for bank in FDIC receivership -CNBC
RE
04:16pBank of America Declares Third Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
Consumer Cos Up on Economic Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

06/12/2023
Consumer companies rallied amid optimism about the economic outlook.

Traders bought into services companies, betting the U.S. would avert recession and see a booming summer for travel and other leisure activities.

Carnival shares surged after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan said the cruiseline was no longer just serving passengers whose cruise plans were derailed by the pandemic, and had started to sign up first-time ocean-goers.

One brokerage said consumer spending is particularly strong among older Americans. "Older generations' spending growth is outstripping younger generations," said strategists at the Bank of America Institute, in a note to clients. "Younger consumers have greater exposure to the pressure of higher housing costs and the upcoming student loan repayment resumption."


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1742ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 101 B - -
Net income 2023 27 806 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,57x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 233 B 233 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 29,27 $
Average target price 35,55 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.62%233 257
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 072
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%239 804
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.03%158 081
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.32%156 136
