Consumer Cos Up on Economic Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer companies rallied amid optimism about the economic outlook.

Traders bought into services companies, betting the U.S. would avert recession and see a booming summer for travel and other leisure activities.

Carnival shares surged after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan said the cruiseline was no longer just serving passengers whose cruise plans were derailed by the pandemic, and had started to sign up first-time ocean-goers.

One brokerage said consumer spending is particularly strong among older Americans. "Older generations' spending growth is outstripping younger generations," said strategists at the Bank of America Institute, in a note to clients. "Younger consumers have greater exposure to the pressure of higher housing costs and the upcoming student loan repayment resumption."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1742ET